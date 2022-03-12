Victim's family offers forgiveness as driver sentenced in fatal DUI crash

Mar. 12—WILKES-BARRE — An Old Forge man was sentenced to at least four-and-a-half years of state prison time on Friday as part of a plea agreement for a drunk-driving crash that claimed the life of his girlfriend two years ago.

Allen Wesley Storms, 26, pleaded guilty to one felony count of homicide by motor vehicle while driving under the influence and one misdemeanor first offense DUI in front of Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough Friday afternoon.

The crash that killed Anita Marie Demey took place on Oct. 19, 2019.

Vough sentenced Storms to spend between 56 and 72 months behind bars on the felony and 72 hours to 6 months on the misdemeanor, to be served concurrently, in addition to 556 days of time served.

"Our lives changed forever," Demey's father, John Perry, said as he addressed the court on Friday, adding: "I raised my girls and children to never get in the car with someone who is drinking."

But Perry also had words of compassion for Storms.

"Allen is not a bad kid. We've given forgiveness, and if Anita was here she'd say the same, because she had a heart of gold," Perry said, later describing Storms as "a good kid" when approached by a reporter outside the courtroom.

Details of incident

According to court records, Storms had been drinking vodka and was traveling at nearly 70 mph when he lost control of his 2004 Chevrolet Blazer coming off of southbound Interstate 81 to eastbound interstate 80 in Butler Township.

The road signs near the off-ramp warn drivers to slow to 20 mph due to the sharp turns.

Demey was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled over. She was later pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital — Hazelton. The cause of death was determined to be multiple traumatic injuries.

Storms' blood alcohol content was .188 percent and he also tested positive for Delta 9 THC. An open bottle of vodka was found at the scene.

In a statement to a friend of Demey, Storms said he was "plastered" and was actively drinking and driving in order to "show off" for his girlfriend. Knowing he'd be facing prison time, Storms fled to Florida and was extradited back to Luzerne County to stand trial.

'I loved her very much'

In a prepared apology Storms read to Demey's family on Friday, he said that he deeply regrets his actions every day.

"I loved her very much," Storms said of Demey, whom he called his "best friend."

"I've cried a lot over the last few years and I am extremely sorry. She was the best thing in my life," Storms said.

After the statements were shared, Judge Vough commended Demey's family for their capacity for forgiveness.

The plea deal reached between Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin, Storms and his attorney, Enid Harris, included the dismissal of additonal charges.

Storms also is to continue with his drug and alcohol treatment, with records noting he has not missed one session since beginning them. He also must pay nearly $7,000 in restitution, lab testing fees, fines as well as burial expenses to Demey's family.