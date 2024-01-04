Victim's family says short jail stint not enough in fatal Lewisboro hit-and-run

The family of a woman who died after being run over in a Lewisboro shopping center expressed anger Thursday when the driver was spared state prison time.

Jeffrey Dickens, 63, of South Salem, was sentenced in Westchester County Court to six months in the county jail as part of five years probation for leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Dickens drove into and over 65-year-old Randi Blattberg of Mount Vernon on Dec. 1, 2022, in the parking lot of the Orchard Square Shopping Center in Cross River before driving off. He was soon identified as the driver but not arrested until the next day.

Randi Blattberg, 65, was run over and killed in the parking lot of the Orchard Square Shopping Center in Cross River on Dec. 1, 2022. The motorist, Jeffrey Dickens, was sentenced Jan. 4, 2024, to six months in the county jail as part of 5-years probation for leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Dickens was never charged with causing Blattberg's death or with driving while intoxicated.

Her husband and brother said he made sure that would be the case because he intentionally drove off to avoid a breath test that would have confirmed he was drinking alcohol at a restaurant in the shopping center shortly before the crash.

"He got away with killing her," Peter Sherman, the victim's husband, said after the sentencing hearing.

Earlier in his victim impact statement to acting state Supreme Court Justice James McCarty, Sherman spoke of his spouse of 35 years, an accountant who worked at the pharmacy in the shopping center. He said he still wakes up to nightmares about her final moments.

"Randi's gone, there's no bringing her back, and my life has been destroyed by Dickens," Sherman said.

Gary Blattberg, of Massachussetts, described the pain of losing his only sibling, with whom he shared a bedroom throughout their childhood in Mount Vernon. He said he and his wife and Sherman and his sister were close and were supposed to "grow old together" but instead that was cut short when Dickens left her on the ground to die.

He said he might have considered it an accident if Dickens had stopped and rendered help and that six months in jail "for what Jeffrey Dickens did is not consistent with what killed my sister."

"The constant sadness I have is inexplicable," he told the judge.

He and Sherman said more should have been done to charge Dickens in connection with the death, especially since investigators had his credit card receipt showing the Mai Tais he purchased at the restaurant that evening. Prosecutors could not prove intoxication, however, since there was no video from inside the restaurant and Dickens wasn't found until the next day so could no longer be tested.

Dickens had his lawyer, Joseph Heinzmann, read a written statement in which he expressed his "deepest condolences" to Blattberg's family and understood their "feeling of contempt for me".

And while he insisted the parking lot was ill-equipped for traffic and pedestrian flow, he said he was long familiar with it and should have used more caution.

"With all my heart I apologize for the loss of your loved one," he wrote.

Dickens pleaded guilty to the leaving the scene charge in September and in mid October began serving his jail term, meaning he could be released as early as next month.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and Assistant District Attorney Marissa Morra-Wynn requested some state prison time.

But McCarty promised the shock probation sentence and Thursday explained his reasons for following through with that after Sherman and Blattberg asked him to reconsider.

He said a state prison term would not have been a just sentence considering Dickens' age, "generally law abiding life", significant medical conditions and that he had accepted responsibility.

The terms of Dickens' probation include DWI conditions and he had his driver's license revoked, but can apply to get it back later this year.

"You kill somebody and you lose your license for six months," Gary Blattberg whispered to two women sitting near him. "Welcome to America."

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Lewisboro hit and run: Driver spared prison; family says not enought