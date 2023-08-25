Victim's father speaks out as first Dell Range shooting defendant is sentenced

Aug. 24—CHEYENNE — The first of three defendants to be sentenced in connection with the January shooting death of 16-year-old Angelina Harrison will spend up to four and a half years behind bars.

Sarah Heath, 26, was sentenced Tuesday to 32 to 36 months incarceration with the Wyoming Department of Corrections, Assistant District Attorney William Edelman told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. She was also sentenced to three consecutive sentences of 180 days in prison for three counts of furnishing alcohol to minors.

Heath received an additional sentence of 180 days, imposed concurrently with the first furnishing alcohol to minors count, for a marijuana possession charge.

The combined imposed sentence will add up to around four and a half years in prison. Heath was sentenced by Goshen County District Judge Edward J. Buchanan, who began handling the case after a Laramie County judge previously recused herself from handling the case.

Both of Heath's co-defendants, Cody Nicholson and Tirso Munguia, have also pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

According to court documents, Heath was driving a vehicle down Dell Range Boulevard with Harrison in the passenger's seat on the evening of Jan. 9. Munguia and Nicholson were seated in the back seat of the vehicle. Nicholson had a loaded gun, which he handed to Munguia. Court documents stated that Munguia accidentally fired the gun, killing Harrison.

Harrison's family contends that Heath should have faced more severe charges because she waited too long to call the authorities and deliberately did not take her to an urgent care facility. They say she instead pulled into Frontier Mall to devise a plan to lie to police and avoid criminal charges.

On Facebook and in statements made to WTE, Harrison's family have expressed their dissatisfaction with the outcome of Heath's case.

"The fact that Sarah is also not charged with manslaughter will never sit right with me, and I do not agree with it," Amanda Harrison, Angelina's mother, wrote in a victim's impact statement that she posted on Facebook Thursday morning. "... Her actions and choices killed my daughter. I ask this not out of hate, spite or even revenge. I ask this because Sarah had a complete disregard for Angelina's life. She was more concerned with what would happen to her. I say this because this is a serious crime in which conscious choices were made, not accidents."

Angelina's parents have also said that some local media outlets have done their daughter a disservice by solely following the accounts of police and court documents. David Harrison, Angelina's father, condemned media outlets in another Facebook post Wednesday evening, sharing his concerns over the sentencing.

"The testimony given describes the night much differently than the news outlets are letting on," David wrote. "After Angelina was shot, Sarah drove past a fire station and pulled into the urgent care, and instead of going in and asking for help, she sat there, as Angelina laid there bleeding to death and suffocating on her own blood, and decided it was more important to come up with a story to get away with it than it was to get her help."

David told the WTE that his family was often left out of the loop by people involved in the court proceedings and frequently had to check in with the district attorney's office for updates on the case.

"We were supposed to have the sentencing hearing for both (Heath and Munguia) on Tuesday," David said. "They told us Tuesday morning that Tirso's attorney filed for a continuance that was granted. We had family that flew in from as far as South Georgia, and the consideration to us was just nothing."

David Harrison also said that they often had to rely on the same media outlets they were disheartened with to stay up to date with court proceedings.

When Heath was sentenced, they felt like they had to carry the burden of learning the way the justice system worked on their own.

"As far as the sentencing and stuff goes, you know, it was pretty disheartening," he said Thursday morning. "My wife and I were the ones having to read through law books, trying to educate ourselves in order to understand why Sarah wasn't charged with manslaughter."

"I can say as far as the judge goes, I'm happy with his approach," David Harrison told the WTE. "He was very, very stern, and he was very fair, based off of the charges that were given to him. He was very, very clear to (Heath) about his thoughts about what she had been doing with her life and what she should be doing in the future. And so, as far as the judge goes, I was happy. He pretty much sentenced her to the max."

Despite their feelings of internal conflict, Angelina Harrison's parents still feel like they cannot escape the loss of their daughter.

"Sarah will still get to have a life, she will get to live," Amanda's Facebook post read. "(That is) something Angelina does not get to do. She will get to make more memories and see her family and friends. I never get to see Angelina again and have no opportunity to make future memories. Our family is serving the ultimate sentence, a life sentence, a life without Angelina."

Munguia is set to be sentenced on Sept. 25, and Nicholson's sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 6.

