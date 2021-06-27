Victims of Florida condominium collapse remembered

Andy Sullivan and Linda So
·3 min read

By Andy Sullivan and Linda So

MIAMI (Reuters) - A couple married for nearly 60 years. A devoted father who spent his days on the baseball field with his young son. A mother whose teenage son was one of the few known survivors.

As rescuers continue searching through the rubble for anyone still alive after a Florida condominium collapsed in the early hours of Thursday, killing at least nine, details are emerging of those who lost their lives.

Antonio Lozano, 83 and his 79-year-old wife Gladys were three weeks shy of celebrating their 59th wedding anniversary. The couple would joke about who would die first because they didn’t want to live without each other, their son, Sergio, told local media.

Sergio Lozano said he had dinner with his parents in their eighth-floor apartment just hours before the disaster. After returning to his own home across the street, he woke up to a loud rumble around 1 a.m. and saw from his balcony that his parents' building had fallen down.

Lozano told Miami ABC affiliate WPLG he said to his wife, "My parents' apartment is not there, it's gone!" before running downstairs.

According to family members, the Lozanos were avid donors to non-profit organizations.

“Their souls were truly beautiful and are now blessed,” Brian Lozano, their grandson, told ABC News in a statement.

Others killed in the disaster, in which more than 150 people remain missing, included parents who leave behind young children.

Manuel LaFont, 54, was a business consultant who also coached Little League and spent many days on the baseball field with his 10-year-old son.

The father of two, known as Manny, was devoted to helping kids become better players, according to Danny Berry, who runs the Miami Beach Youth Baseball League, where LaFont coached.

Berry said the league would be meeting on Monday to decide on the best way to commemorate LaFont and help his children.

"We want to dedicate something to him, a batting cage or something," Berry said.

LaFont's ex-wife, Adriana, confirmed his death on Facebook, writing, “So many memories inside the walls that are no more today, forever engraved experiences in the heart! My Manny, who was my partner for so many years, father of my children, who scolds me and loves me at the same time.”

Stacie Fang, 54, was the mother of one of the few people known to have survived the collapse. Her son, Jonah Handler, 15, a student at Monsignor Edward Pace High School in Miami Gardens, was pulled from the wreckage hours after the collapse after being spotted by a passerby.

Fang was vice president at a firm that puts on an annual event for customer relationship management, retail and marketing executives, according to her LinkedIn account. A former resident of New York City’s Staten Island, she was a graduate of Pace University.

"There are no words to describe the tragic loss of our beloved Stacie," her family said in a statement.

(Reporting by Andy Sullivan in Miami and Linda So in Washington; Additional reporting by Julia Harte; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cary man wanted for a Wake Forest woman’s murder is apprehended out-of-state

    A second North Carolina man has also been arrested in connection with the case.

  • Portraits and passports: Florida condo collapse survivors leave behind memories, valuables

    “My stuff is there, but I don’t care about furniture, I just care about the picture,” Moshe Candiotti told NBC News.

  • Police shoot man dead after ‘serious disturbance’ involving child

    A seriously injured child who is now in hospital was found on the scene

  • HPD arrests 16-year-old a week after a grandmother's murder

    After more than a week of searching, a teen suspect was arrested for allegedly shooting the 62-year-old outside of Life Fit Personal Fitness Studio.

  • Family finds matriarch's mementos amid condo collapse rubble

    When a father and son rushed to the site where a Florida condominium tower had collapsed, they hoped for any sign that their family's 92-year-old matriarch, Hilda Noriega, had somehow survived. “There was a message in the mess of all this,” said Mike Noriega, who last spoke with his grandmother the day before the disaster. The death toll from Thursday's collapse of the beachfront condo building in Surfside has risen to nine, and authorities and loved ones fear the toll will go much higher.

  • Miami condo collapse: death toll rises to nine as crews search pile for survivors

    Progress against fire and international help boosts effortAnxiety grows among residents of neighbouring tower Rescue workers search the rubble of the Champlain Towers South. Photograph: Lynne Sladky/AP Officials in Florida insisted on Sunday there was still hope of finding survivors in the rubble of a collapsed oceanfront condominium building, as firefighters finally controlled a large blaze inside the wreckage that hampered three days of rescue efforts. But the death toll rose to nine after the

  • Mark Warner emerges as moderates' dealmaker-in-chief

    As Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain navigate the legislative minefield of the next few months, they'll often turn to a moderate Democrat who gets far less ink than Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) or Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.).The big picture: Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) has become a pivotal player in the multi-trillion-dollar negotiations that will shape the Democrats' electoral prospects, Joe Biden's presidency and the future of the country.Stay on t

  • Passenger leaps from moving jet after trying to enter cockpit, California police say

    “We might have had a passenger that was a threat level jump out of the aircraft,” the pilot radioed the tower.

  • What we know about those missing in the Miami condo building collapse

    News of the collapse has reverberated globally. Among them are Orthodox Jews from Russia, Argentine Americans and a sister of Paraguay's first lady.

  • Toyota is the no. 1 donor to 2020 election objectors — by far

    Data: Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington; Chart: Michelle McGhee/Axios Nearly three-dozen corporate PACs have donated at least $5,000 to Republicans who objected to certifying the 2020 election, yet Toyota leads by a substantial margin.Why it matters: Following Jan. 6, huge segments of corporate America rethought their political-giving programs. The new numbers suggest some large companies have decided to maintain support — even for members of Congress deeply enmeshed in the pr

  • What we know about the victims of the Surfside condo collapse

    From the mother of a teenage boy rescued from the rubble to a couple married for 59 years, fuller portraits are emerging of the victims of the Surfside, Florida, condominium collapse. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said officials are still considering this a search and rescue mission and are holding out hope survivors can be found in the wreckage. The Miami-Dade Police Department has identified four of the five victims of the collapse.

  • Before Florida condo collapsed, $9 million in repairs needed

    Nearly three years before an oceanfront building collapsed near Miami, an engineering firm estimated that major repairs the building needed would cost more than $9 million, according to newly released emails. The email from the firm of Morabito Consultants was among a series of documents released by the city of Surfside as rescue efforts continued at the site of the collapsed building, where more than 150 people remained unaccounted for. The release of the 2018 cost estimate followed the earlier publication of another document from the firm showing the ground-floor pool deck of the building was resting on a concrete slab that had “major structural damage” and needed to be extensively repaired.

  • Cycling-Spectator who caused Tour crash still at large

    PERROS-GUIREC, France (Reuters) - French police on Sunday were still looking for the spectator who sent Tony Martin and, consequently, a large part of the Tour de France peloton, crashing in the opening stage amid calls for fans to behave on the side of the road. On Saturday, Martin was sent tumbling when he rode straight into a cardboard sign being held out by a fan looking the other way at a television camera, creating chaos with 47 kilometres left of the stage. "The Landerneau police are investigating and we haven't heard back from them yet," Tour deputy director Pierre-Yves Thouault told Reuters after organisers ASO filed a lawsuit against the unidentified spectator.

  • She flew into Miami from LA to see her parents — the night before condo collapsed

    Theresa Velasquez had just flown into Miami from LAX on Wednesday night.

  • Florida family gets 16 calls from grandparents who remain unaccounted for in condo collapse

    As surviving family members of the collapsed Surfside condominium cling to all signs of hope, one family says it received 16 calls from a landline belonging to their grandparents who remain among the 156 unaccounted for as rescuers continue to search through debris for signs of life.

  • Max Rosenthal Dies: Recurring Character On ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ And Father Of Show Creator Phil Rosenthal Was 95

    Max Rosenthal, father of Everybody Loves Raymond’ creator Phil Rosenthal, has died. He was 95 years old. The senior Rosenthal had a recurring role on Everybody Loves Raymond and also appeared on his son’s Netflix reality series Somebody Feed Phil. He was also in Exporting Raymond and was a staple of the YouTube series, Old […]

  • This Wedding RSVP Card Is Going Viral For A Hilarious Menu Mistake

    Can you spot what makes it so funny?

  • Prince Harry and Prince William Reportedly Started "Quarreling" at Prince Philip's Funeral

    "They were at each other's throats as fiercely as ever."

  • ‘I hope she put her arms around her little girl’: 5 members of Argentine family missing

    As a lifestyle photographer, Graciela Cattarossi saw many beautiful places — sunny beaches, glamorous hotels. But to her, the loveliest sight in the world was in Surfside, because the center of the universe lived there: her 7-year-old daughter Stella.

  • Traveling With Grown Kids: What Were We Thinking?

    For our twenty-fifth wedding anniversary two years ago, I told my husband I wanted to go to Europe. With our grown kids.