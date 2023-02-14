Victim's girlfriend jailed in homicide

Feb. 14—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The girlfriend of an alleged Johnstown homicide victim was jailed Friday, charged with interfering with the police investigation when she fled the shooting scene with a gunman's iPhone, authorities said.

City police detectives charged Lexus Capri Simms, 26, of Pine Street and Vickroy Avenue, with hindering apprehension/concealing or destroying evidence and tampering with evidence.

Police are still searching for Michael Cogdell, 18, of Pittsburgh, charged in the Jan. 23 shooting death of Marvin Price, 41, of Johnstown.

According to the police complaint, surveillance video from Jan. 23 shows Cogdell walking in the 600 block of Park Avenue. A vehicle driven by Price slows down as it passes Cogdell, then makes a U-turn and parks. Cogdell approaches the vehicle and leans into the front seat, then sprints away, running through the St. Patrick's Church parking lot toward Coleman Avenue, according to the police description of the footage.

In the aftermath, Simms, who was traveling behind Price in a separate vehicle, is seen stopping her vehicle and running to Price's vehicle to check on him. She dials 911 to report the shooting.

During that time, she allegedly found Cogdell's iPhone on the ground, scooped it up and left the scene, police wrote in the complaint.

Photos on the phone matched the description of the shooting suspect, who was spotted on surveillance video several times wearing a multicolored jacket, police said. Cogdell was allegedly spotted on video ditching the jacket in a brush pile near the intersection of Bond Street and 300 Place, and police allegedly found the jacket there with a firearm inside a pocket.

Simms later turned up at Price's house with the iPhone.

The "lock screen" of the iPhone matched a photo and video of the shooter. The photo of the lock screen was sent to police detectives.

A relative of Price said Simms told the family that the person on the "lock screen" had committed the murder.

Simms was arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post $50,000 bond.