Here are the victims of the Greenwood Park Mall shooting

Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting at Greenwood Park Mall, just south of Indianapolis, on Sunday night, according to police.

The Johnson County coroner announced the names of the three victims Monday afternoon.

The gunman, a 20-year-old man, was shot and killed Sunday by a 22-year-old man from Bartholomew County.

Here are the names of the victims:

Pedro Piñeda, age 56, and Rosa Mirian Rivera de Piñeda, age 37

Pedro and Rosa had been together for about two decades, according to Paulina Maldonado, a neighbor who has known the couple for about 15 years. Both Pedro and Rosa were from El Salvador and then moved to Indianapolis, she said through her son, who was translating. Pedro worked in construction, repairing and painting homes. Rosa would babysit, including for Maldonado’s children.

Oscar Maldonado, 18, said that he and his sister used to call her Rosy: “She was like a second mother, very nice and nurturing."

Victor Gomez, age 30

Indianapolis resident

