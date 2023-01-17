Victims of Hilmar double homicide identified. They were ages 74 and 69, coroner says

The victims of a double homicide in Hilmar have been identified by the Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office as Lionel Alcantar Bazan, 74, and Juanita C. Lopez, 69, both of Hilmar, according to Deputy Alexandra Britton.

Deputies responded shortly before 9 p.m. on Jan. 10 to a home in the 19000 block of American Avenue in Hilmar for a possible homicide, according to authorities. When deputies arrived on scene, they located the two victims. A warrant was issued for the arrest of 40-year-old Victor Bazan who detectives believed was connected with the case.

On Jan. 11, Victor Bazan was arrested by Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies. According to Britton, the suspect is believed to be related to the victims. Bazan is believed to be an unhoused person who frequently resides in the Turlock, Ceres and Modesto areas, according to authorities.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Merced County Sheriff’s Office investigators at 209-651-2852. Callers can remain anonymous.

The killings are the first reported homicides in Merced County this year.