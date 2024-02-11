Victims identified from deadly plane crash on I-75 in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies have released the identities of the two people who died after a plane crash on I-75 in Collier County on Friday afternoon.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Pilot Edward Daniel Murphy, 50, of Oakland Park and second in command Ian Frederick Hofmann, 65, of Pompano Beach died in the accident.

2 dead after pilot reports dual engine failure, crashes small jet on I-75, officials say

The survivors were identified as crew member Sydney Ann Bosmans, 27, of Jupiter, and passengers Aaron Baker, 35, of Ohio and Audra Green, 23, of Ohio.

Officials said the survivors were all taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

Around 3:15 p.m. on Friday, five people aboard a Bombardier Challenger 600 business jet crashed on the interstate near Naples.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the pilot reported a dual engine failure while near the Naples Airport.

The northbound lanes were closed for several hours, and the southbound lanes are still closed as of this report.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that the National Transportation Safety Board will take over the investigation.

