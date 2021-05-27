Victims identified in deadly SJ shooting at VTA light rail yard
Here's what we know about those killed after a gunman opened fire at a VTA rail yard in San Jose.
An employee opened fire Wednesday at a California rail yard, killing eight people before taking his own life as law enforcement rushed in, authorities said, marking the latest attack in a year that has seen a sharp increase in mass killings as the nation emerges from coronavirus restrictions. The shooting took place around 6:30 a.m. in two buildings at a light rail facility for the Valley Transportation Authority, which provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara County, the most populated county in the San Francisco Bay Area.
The White House says it's monitoring developments in San Jose after a gunman opened fire at a rail yard, killing eight people before ending his own life. It also used the latest mass shooting to call for passage of stricter gun control measures. (May 26)
A public transit employee, Samuel Cassidy, opened fire on co-workers at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority before taking his own life, officials said.
Authorities did not immediately offer many details or a possible motive for the shooting, which unfolded about 6:30 a.m. Pacific Time (1330 GMT) at a light-rail yard for commuter trains of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA), in the heart of Silicon Valley in the San Francisco Bay Area. A bomb squad was searching the yard and adjacent buildings after at least one explosive device was found, Santa Clara County Sheriff's Deputy Russell Davis said at a news conference.
(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is entering a period of intense competition with China as the government running the world’s second-biggest economy becomes ever more tightly controlled by President Xi Jinping, the White House’s top official for Asia said Wednesday.“The period that was broadly described as engagement has come to an end,” Kurt Campbell, the U.S. coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs on the National Security Council, said at an event hosted by Stanford University. U.S. policy toward China will now operate under a “new set of strategic parameters,” Campbell said, adding that “the dominant paradigm is going to be competition.”Chinese policies under Xi are in large part responsible for the shift in U.S. policy, Campbell said, citing military clashes on China’s border with India, an “economic campaign” against Australia and the rise of China’s “wolf warrior” diplomacy. Beijing’s behavior was emblematic of a shift toward “harsh power, or hard power” which “signals that China is determined to play a more assertive role,” he said.The blunt comments by Campbell came as President Joe Biden said he ordered the U.S. intelligence community to “redouble” its efforts to determine where the Covid-19 virus came from, after conflicting assessments of whether its origins are natural or from a lab accident in China.The move is certain to anger officials in Beijing, who have repeatedly rejected any suggestion that the virus escaped a lab in the city of Wuhan. Biden said in a statement on Wednesday that Chinese officials need to be more transparent, and he encouraged Beijing to join an “evidence-based international investigation and to provide access to all relevant data and evidence.”Covid-19’s origins are just one part of a contentious and complex U.S.-China relationship. That includes disputes over Beijing’s claims over the South China Sea, human rights in the Xinjiang region, the future of Taiwan and Hong Kong and economic concerns including the deployment of 5G technology and a global shortage of semiconductors.Chinese and U.S. officials have said they see areas of mutual cooperation, particularly on climate change, but on many other issues the relationship is far more frosty.Campbell knows well what it’s like to negotiate with angry Chinese diplomats. In March he was among U.S. officials who met with their Chinese counterparts in Alaska in talks that got off to a rocky start with bickering before reporters and cameras over human rights, trade and international alliances.‘Unsentimental’ XiPresident Xi, Campbell said, is at the heart of the new approach to U.S.-China ties. He described Xi as “deeply ideological but also quite unsentimental,” adding that the Chinese leader is “not terribly interested in economics.”Since coming to power in 2012, Xi has “almost completely disassembled nearly 40 years of mechanisms designed for collective leadership,” Campbell said, adding that top Chinese diplomats such as Politburo member Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi -- the top officials dispatched to the talks in Alaska -- are “nowhere near, within a hundred miles” of the Chinese leader’s inner circle.Allies will be central to U.S. efforts to push back against China in the years ahead, Campbell said. The U.S. has already tried to build up the importance of its work within the so-called Quad group of nations, which includes India, Japan and Australia. And Biden’s first meetings at the White House with foreign heads of state were with Japan’s Yoshihide Suga and South Korea’s Moon Jae-in.“We believe that the best way to engage a more assertive China is to work with allies, partners and friends,” Campbell said, adding that “the best China policy really is a good Asia policy.” Still, he said the U.S. will need to dispel fears of American decline in Asia and offer a “positive economic vision” for the region.“For the first time, really, we are now shifting our strategic focus, our economic interests, our military might more to the Indo-Pacific,” Campbell said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
The White House has a simple message for Trump appointees venting to the media about losing their jobs since President Biden took office: get over it.Why it matters: The White House has been methodically clearing house, a practice former President Trump followed when he was elected — most prominently at the State Department. The aim is to install staff more in sync with an administration starkly different than its predecessor.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: “Elections have consequences," said White House spokesperson Mike Gwin."President Biden won with a commanding victory in November, and now he has the right and obligation to make sure the positions he fills reflect the priorities he campaigned on."Between the lines: Trump appointees have not been going quietly.“I got completely screwed,” one appointee, Vanessa Ambrosini, told Politico in February.Ambrosini lost her parental leave, along with other benefits, after Biden was sworn in on Jan. 20.Most recently, the White House axed members of the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, which oversees the architecture of federal buildings in D.C."I was shocked and dismayed to learn that three of my fellow commissioners, along with myself, have been asked to resign or be terminated by the president," commission chair Justin Shubow said in a statement."Any such removal would set a terrible precedent."National Security Agency general counsel Michael Ellis, who Trump installed immediately after the presidential race was called for President Biden, also vented in his resignation letter.Ellis complained he had been put “on administrative leave for nearly three months without any explanation or updates.”Such turnover is par for the course; when Trump took office, he axed a number of Obama appointees.The Environmental Protection Agency dismissed half of its board of scientific advisers, for example.And Mick Mulvaney fired the entire Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's advisory board after its 25 members criticized his leadership.He installed employees loyal to him.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
Here's what we know about the man suspected in the deadly shooting at a VTA rail yard in San Jose.
"We are in a very dark moment," Mayor Sam Liccardo said.
"This is every mayor's worst nightmare." San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and other officials are reacting to the mass shooting at a VTA rail yard in San Jose.
Alpine Rescue Service via ReutersThe owner, manager and service director of a northern Italian cable company are facing manslaughter charges after allegedly admitting that they deactivated the emergency brake system on a cable car that plummeted to the ground Sunday morning. At Least 14 Dead After Italian Cable Car Plummets From Peak at Lake MaggioreThirteen people, including a 2-year-old, died on impact when the towing cable broke and nothing stopped the car from plummeting into a forest area below. A 9-year-old died later in hospital and a 5-year-old remains in serious but stable condition.Lead prosecutor Olimpia Bossi told reporters Wednesday that the cable car’s emergency brakes had been tampered with after they were spontaneously activating since the system came back online April 26 after Italy’s latest COVID-19 lockdown. The car that was later involved in the crash had stopped several times, and local media report that on at least one occasion, passengers called the emergency services to report they were trapped in the air. But rather than removing or repairing the faulty brake system, Bossi said the company chose instead to deactivate it. One of the investigators told local media that all three “admitted” to what happened, calling the decision to take the deadly shortcut “a grave one.”Investigators, studying surveillance camera footage from the destination station as the car approached noted that when the cable broke, the brake system clearly did not activate. The car was just five-meters from the platform with more than a dozen passengers ready to get in to take the 20-minute journey down to the lakeside. The operator standing on the platform was ready to open the door to disembark the passengers when he and others say they heard a loud hissing sound. The cable then snapped and the car jolted back down the cable until it hit a pylon and broke loose, plummeting 20 meters into a forest below. Investigators later examined the wreckage to confirm their findings, that the brake system was intentionally blocked. Luigi Nerini, the owner of Ferrovie Mattrone, the company that runs the service from the base of Lake Maggiore to an observation point nearly a mile above sea level, faces multiple manslaughter charges along with the company’s manager Enrico Perocchio and service director Gabriele Tardini. All three were remanded in custody early Wednesday morning after a lengthy overnight interrogation. The lone survivor of the tragic accident, 5-year-old Eitan Biran, an Israeli citizen who lived in Italy with his parents, opened his eyes on Wednesday, according to the pediatric hospital where he is in intensive care in Turin. He lost five members of his family, including his parents and grandparents, who were visiting from Israel and had taken the cable car for what they surely thought would be a peaceful Sunday ride. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.
Then-congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene defended keeping all statues and monuments, even of unsavory figures, for the purpose of teaching history during an appearance at a City Council meeting in Dalton, Georgia, on June 15, 2020.“As a mother of three kids I always want to be able to point to statues, monuments, or any type of history so that I can tell my children and teach them lessons in our country’s history whether they’re good, bad, embarrassing, something that I’m happy about, something that I’m sad about, or something that I wish hadn’t happened,” Greene said.“We are seeing situations where Christopher Columbus, George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, all kinds of statues are being attacked. It seems to be an effort to take down history. Whether I see a statue that may be something that I fully disagree with, like Adolf Hitler, maybe it’s a statue of Satan himself, I would not want to say take it down. But again, so that I can tell my children and teach others about who these people are and what they did and what they may be about.”In June of 2020 Confederate statue removal was a hot-button issue. Local news reports said statue removal – specifically the statue of Confederate General Joseph E. Johnston in Dalton – was not on the meeting’s agenda. However, local people and outsiders, such as Greene, came to argue both for and against statue removal. During her speech Greene said she advocated for the preservation of all statues and monuments, and that her statement was not meant to be a specific commentary on the statue of Johnston.Greene, who is from Rome, Georgia, was elected in November and represents Georgia’s 14th congressional district. She recently came under fire for comparing COVID-19 safety guidelines to Nazi tactics during the Holocaust. Credit: City of Dalton Georgia via Storyful
