Victims identified in deadly Virginia Beach shooting

The shooting left two victims dead and eight injured

A shooting at Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Friday night has left two dead and eight injured. Their injuries range from serious to life-threatening, WAVY TV 10 reported.

One of the victims was identified as 29-year-old Deshayla Harris, who was a bystander that was struck in the 300 block of 19th street and died at the scene. Harris was a cast member of the 17th and final season of Oxygen’s Bad Girls Club in 2017 and was nicknamed “The Firecracker Fashionista.”

RIP to Deshayla Harris from season 17 of “Bad Girls Club”. Unfortunately, she was one of the victims in the Virginia Beach shooting! pic.twitter.com/nbl69Qfhpa — Plastic Technologic (@Ultra_Marx) March 27, 2021

The second identified victim was 25-year-old Donovon Lynch of Virginia Beach, who was killed in an “officer-involved shooting incident in the 300 block of 20th Street,” according to a statement from Chief Paul Neudigate of the Virginia Beach Police Department.

#VirginiaBeach police say Deshayla Harris was an innocent bystander at one shooting on 300 block of 19th St.



One street over, Donovan Lynch was shot and killed by a police officer on the 300 block of 20th St. — Eugene Daniel 13News Now (@eugenedanielTV) March 27, 2021

WAVY reporter Andy Fox said Lynch’s father, Wayne, confirmed the news and called Donovon “a father’s dream son,” in a statement to Fox.

“Intelligent, handsome, a scholar, an athlete, an entrepreneur, and loved by all he came in contact with. Rest In Peace Don,” Fox tweeted.

The man killed in shooting event at beach is 25 year old Donovon Lynch. His father Wayne confirmed and sent me this:

“A father’s dream son!

Intelligent, handsome, a scholar, an athlete, an entrepreneur, and loved by all he came in contact with Rest In Peace Don!” @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/qwsla1tb37 — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) March 27, 2021

The shooting stemmed from a conflict that turned into a physical altercation, which led to several individuals pulling out firearms, according to investigations.

Neudigate said police officers arrived around 11:20 pm EST on 20th Street and Atlantic Avenue and as they were actively in the area, more gunshots were fired in the area of 20th Street and Pacific Avenue. Officers believe that the two shootings were unrelated.

On Saturday, Virginia Beach Police Department announced in a statement that three individuals were in custody at Virginia Beach City Jail and charged with “seven counts of felonious assault, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm.” The three individuals are Ahmon Jahree Adams, 22, of Chesapeake, Nyquez Tyyon Baker, 18, of Virginia Beach, and Devon Maurice Dorsey Jr., 20, of Virginia Beach.

VBPD releases 2nd update to overnight shootings. @CityofVaBeach pic.twitter.com/KrN0XGmzNf — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) March 27, 2021

Dale Gauding, spokesperson for Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital, said six victims were admitted to the hospital and two individuals walked in with injuries. One victim, who was sent to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, was discharged, and another was sent to the trauma center at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Still a very active scene out here at the oceanfront after 2 people dead, 8 others injured in shootings overnight. I talked with 2 women who were leaving a club and saw people running, yelling that someone was shooting. ATF K9 also on scene. Sound on for more details. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/ALtLIRwI5V — Geena Arevalo (@GeenaA_WAVY) March 27, 2021

Geena Arevalo shared video footage of the scene the following morning. Arevalo spoke with two women who witnessed “people running, yelling that someone was shooting.”

