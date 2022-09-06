Victims identified in Dorchester triple-shooting

An investigation remains underway after a triple-shooting killed two people and left one person injured in Dorchester on Sunday morning.

According to Boston Police, Tefan Ivy, 32 of Brockton and Jermaine Daye, 23, of Randolph were shot and killed over the weekend on Melbourne Street. A third person suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive, police said.

Loved ones of Ivy spoke with Boston 25 News and said the 32-year-old was a U.S. marine vet and a father of a 4-year-old girl.

No further information is currently available. Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

“The shooting in Dorchester is yet another deadly reminder of the perils to our neighborhoods when too many guns are in the hands of too many people willing to pull the trigger anywhere and anytime,” interim Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. “Boston police and my office are doing everything possible to address gun violence but, as I’ve said, again and again, the approach must include all of society.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW