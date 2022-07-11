Victims identified in double homicide in Fresno. Police say a disturbance preceded shooting

The Fresno Police Department on Monday identified the man and woman killed in a drive-by shooting in southeast Fresno on Friday night.

Killed were 21-year-old Stacy Zurita and 25-year-old Raul “Bobby” Nunez, police said in a news release.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of East Iowa Avenue and North Eighth Street, police said. Officers found the man a woman each with one single gunshot wound.

Both were taken to Community Regional Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

In Monday’s update, police reported that detectives learned of a disturbance between two groups began near the intersection of Iowa and Eighth.

Police said a suspect vehicle drove away possibly north on Eighth. It’s not clear if there was one or two shooters.

Up to 10 witnesses gave officers their statements, police said.

Officers found three shell casings at the scene.

The department’s ShotSpotter electronic audio surveillance system did not detect any shots fired since it was likely just a bit out of range, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.