Victims identified in double homicide at Fresno hookah lounge. One was ex-councilmember’s son

One of two people who died after a shooting at a private party in a Hookah lounge was the son of a former councilmember from northwest Fresno, a friend of the family said Monday.

The two men were killed by gun violence that broke out about 11 p.m. Sunday at the lounge on Milburn and Herndon avenues, Sgt. Diana Vega said.

Police identified them Monday as Felix Hawkins, 41, and Akili Moffet 32.

One of the victims was the son of former Fresno Councilmember Cynthia Sterling, a family friend confirmed on Monday. Her personal bio lists her only son as Felix Marcus Sterling-Hawkins.

Sterling represented southwest Fresno from 2003 to 2011.

Police received multiple 911 calls after two men were hit with gunfire. Hawkins was pronounced dead at the scene after he was struck multiple times, police said.

Felix Hawkins was one of two men killed Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in a shooting outside a Hookah lounge, Fresno police said. He was the son of former Fresno Councilmember Cynthia Sterling, a family friend confirmed.

Moffet was taken to the hospital by others before officers arrived with one wound to the chest, but did not survive, police said.

Police in the early stages of their investigation had no information on a suspect, or a motive for the shooting, they said.

“There was some type of disturbance outside, gunshots were heard, and one of our shooting victims entered the business and collapsed,” Lt. Israel Reyes said Sunday at the scene. “It was at that point individuals started hearing more gunshots.”

Akili Moffett was one of two men killed Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in a shooting outside a Hookah lounge, Fresno police said.

It also was unknown if the shooting victims were guests at the party or passersby, police said.

The killings mark the fourth and fifth intentional homicides this year in Fresno.

It was the second shooting of the evening in the city. Just before 5:30 p.m., three men were wounded during a confrontation outside a southeast Fresno home. There was no indication the crimes were connected.

Evidence markers are placed at Herndon Place at Milburn Avenue after one person was killed and another critically injured in Fresno, California on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

One person was killed and another critically injured in a shooting at a Hookah Lounge at a northwest Fresno shopping center in Fresno, California on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

Police tape up the parking lot at Herndon Place at Milburn Avenue after one person was shot and killed and another critically injured at a Hookah Lounge in Fresno, California on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.