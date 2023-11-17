Victims identified in fatal shooting on Jewella Avenue in Shreveport

A couple was killed in a drive-by shooting Thursday evening and the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has released their names.

Just before 7 p.m. Jessie Ashley, 24, and Kaleah Graham, 23, were driving southbound in the 7800 block of Jewella Avenue when another vehicle pulled up and began shooting at them.

The shots fired struck both Ashley and Graham and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

