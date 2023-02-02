Victims identified in Green Bay double-homicide; Rhonda Cegelski, Paula O'Connor were slain Sunday in home

Paula O’Connor and Rhonda Cegelski are seen in this undated photo. The women were victims of a double homicide on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane in Green Bay.

GREEN BAY - Police have identified the women who were killed in a double-homicide Sunday on Green Bay's east side.

Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, and Paula O’Connor, 53, of Bellevue, were stabbed to death in Cegelski's home in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane, police announced Thursday.

Richard Sotka, 48, of Green Bay, is in custody in the Mississippi County Detention Center in Arkansas, awaiting extradition to Brown County. Brown County prosecutors charged him Wednesday with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide related to the women's killings.

Sotka had recently moved in with Cegelski, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint says he killed both women and then took off after cutting off his electronic monitoring device that he had been on because of a domestic violence incident in Oconto County. He was interviewed by Green Bay detectives in Arkansas where he admitted to killing both women, according to the complaint.

Police said the investigation continues.

