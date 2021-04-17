Victims identified in Indianapolis FedEx mass shooting

Joseph Wilkinson, New York Daily News
·1 min read

The eight people killed in a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility were identified Friday night by police.

At least four victims were members of the Sikh community, according to a Friday press release from the Sikh Coalition.

The slain victims were:

Matthew Alexander, 32

Samaria Blackwell, 19

Amarjeet Johal, 66

Jaswinder Kaur, 64

Jaswinder Singh, 68

Amarjit Skhon, 48

Karlie Smith, 19

John Weisert, 74

Brandon Scott Hole, 19, fatally shot them and injured several more people at the facility late Thursday night, police said. Hole died by suicide after cops swarmed the scene.

The names of the injured survivors will not be released at this time, Indianapolis police said.

Hole started shooting people at random outside the processing plant around 11 p.m., police said. He was employed at the same facility in early 2020, but left on unknown terms.

After opening fire in the parking lot, Hole walked into the plant and continued shooting people with a rifle, according to cops. Approximately 100 people were inside at the time. In addition to the eight people killed, seven people were treated for injuries.

Police have not publicly speculated about Hole’s motive. The FBI interviewed him in April 2020 after his mother reported that he might commit “suicide by cop,” but investigators concluded he was not a violent racist extremist and could not justify keeping him detained.

Hole’s shooting spree was not even the deadliest mass shooting in the U.S. in the past 30 days. Ahmad Alissa, a 21-year-old man, killed 10 people at a Boulder, Colorado, grocery store on March 22.

