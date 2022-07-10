Victims identified in July 2 Hartford double shooting that led Sioux Falls police to shoot, kill suspect

Jul. 10—HARTFORD, S.D. — The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the victims involved in a double shooting in Hartford earlier this month.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities in Minnehaha County were called to a business near the intersection of 260th Street and 464th Avenue, just outside the city limits of Hartford, for a report of gunshots and a robbery.

According to Capt. Josh Phillips, deputies quickly arrived on scene to find two victims who had both sustained gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were performed on both victims before they were transported to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Gerald Gosmire, a 63-year-old Hartford man, of Hartford, later died at the hospital. Carey Ludens, a 46-year-old Colton man, was later released from the hospital, surviving the shooting.

In a July 3 press conference, Phillips said one of the victims was able to provide identifying details of the shooter before being transported to the hospital. The shooter was identified as 57-year-old Glenn Nisich, of Sioux Falls.

After obtaining a warrant, the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office turned over the information to the Sioux Falls Police Department, which then organized their SWAT team.

According to Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum, crisis negotiators were able to contact Nisich via phone, who made it "clear" he wouldn't be cooperation with police.

Through the use of a drone, police were able to see Nisich was armed in front of his property.

After Nisich shot at police and their drone, a SWAT sniper shot Nisich killing him.

The officer-involved shooting was the sixth in the state this year, including three involving officers with the Sioux Falls Police Department.

The shooting is still under investigation by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.