Victims identified in Pinellas County double murder

Video: Previous coverage of the double-murder.

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County deputies have identified the two victims of a double homicide in Largo.

On Friday, officials responded to 7981 Smoketree Court to check on brothers 61-year-old James McKinley Barber, Sr. and 62-year-old Wesley Barber after their family became concerned went they didn’t show up for a family vacation.

Deputies said the suspect, James McKinley Barber Jr. was staying behind to watch their dogs.

The family went to the home and became worried when they found James Sr.’s vehicle with the trunk open in the driveway. James Sr. had a history of mental health problems and had a firearm in the home.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found blood coming from the front door. Inside, they found the brothers dead with several gunshot wounds.

Surveillance camera audio captured the incident, occurring at 6:07 a.m., as multiple gunshots were heard. James Jr. was heard yelling obscenities at the brothers.

James Jr. left the home before deputies arrived.

On Saturday, James Jr. was arrested by Hillsborough County deputies and taken to the Hillsborough County Jail. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and waiting to be transferred back to Pinellas County.

Deputies said this investigation remains ongoing.

