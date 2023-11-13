Victims identified in Warrensburg double homicide

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Officials have identified a 24-year-old and a 40-year-old killed in a double homicide in Warrensburg last week.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year-old Alexis Rietbrock and 40-year-old Kevin Totty died in the shooting on Nov. 9.

It happened at a trailer just outside the city limits, but investigators haven’t released any information about what led up to the shooting.

Law enforcement took a suspect in the case, Jonathan Goodwin Jr., into custody over the weekend after a brief search. He’s currently being held in jail on a no-bond warrant for an unrelated offense, officials said.

The sheriff’s office said detectives are still investigating and “are determined to pursue justice for the victims.”

One neighbor told FOX4 he fears for his safety after hearing the gunshots Thursday afternoon.

“There was a lot of screaming, and you could tell something crazy happened because the dude that owns the camper came out, and he was freaking out, screaming ‘What the [expletive]. Help me. I need help,'” he said.

