Victims identified in White Settlement shooting that left two dead in apartment

Domingo Ramirez Jr.

Authorities have identified the two men shot to death early Tuesday in a White Settlement apartment.

White Settlement Police Chief John Bevering said Tuesday the suspects were acquaintances of the victims and that detectives knew the identity of one of the suspects. As of Wednesday, police have not released any new information on the two suspects wanted in connection with the shooting deaths.

The victims are Deandrew James Bentley, 26, who lived in the apartment, and Trevon Hampton, 25, of Saginaw, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

At least four children were in the apartment at the time of the shooting, but no other injuries were reported.

White Settlement police responded to a shots fired call about 3:45 a.m. in the 8500 block of La Plaza Drive at the Parque Vista Apartments.

When they arrived, police found the two men with gunshot wounds and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives determined there was a family gathering at the apartment late Monday and it included the two suspects. The suspects were told to leave after a dispute.

The two suspects left the apartment and returned early Tuesday, when another argument erupted.

At least one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and opened fire, the police chief said.

The suspects, who authorities say are men in their late teens or early 20s, ran away from the scene.

