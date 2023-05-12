UPDATE: Victim's identity released in Brazil homicide

May 12—A Reelsville man has been arrested and faces a preliminary charge of murder in connection with a Brazil homicide that took place Thursday.

Jon Luke Benjamin McGuff, 25, of Reelsville was taken into custody in Terre Haute Friday morning without incident, said Sgt. Matt Ames of Indiana State Police. McGuff was booked into the Clay County Jail and faces a charge of murder.

The Clay County Coroner's has identified the person killed as William Matherly, 48, of Cloverdale. His family was notified.

Brazil Police Chief Clint McQueen had asked ISP to investigate the homicide.

In a news release, ISP said the Clay County dispatch center received a 911 call about 3:50 p.m. Thursday in reference to a report of multiple gunshots being fired in an alley near 310 No. Leavitt St., Brazil.

Within minutes the Brazil City Police Department and Clay County Sheriff's Department responded.

Upon arrival, officers saw a man with multiple gunshot wounds who had succumbed to his injuries. They attempted to locate a possible suspect in the immediate area, to no avail, ISP said.

State police Thursday evening asked for the public's assistance in locating McGuff.

