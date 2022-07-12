Victims killed during 7/11 armed robberies in California identified

Matthew Hirsch, 40, was killed while working as a clerk at a 7/11 in Brea. The individual who killed him is suspected of robbing several other convenience stores and killing a customer at another location. (Facebook/Matthew Hirsch)

Police in southern California have identified the two men killed during a rash of armed robberies at 7/11 convenince stores in the region.

Matthew Hirsch, 40, was working as a clerk at the 7/11 in Brea when an armed robber shot and killed him. Police found him dead at the scene of the shooting.

Another 7/11 was robber in nearby Santa Ana. When police arrived, they found that another man had been shot in the upper torso and was lying in the parking lot.

That man was Matthew Rule, 24. He ultimately died from his wounds.