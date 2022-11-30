Victims with large cash withdrawal followed home and robbed by Fresno bandits

At least two people were followed home and robbed after withdrawing a large amount of cash from a bank in northwest Fresno Tuesday afternoon, Fresno police reported.

The incident began at 4 p.m. at a bank near the intersection of Shaw and Valentine avenues, a police spokesman said.

The victims were tailed to a residence near McKinley and Blythe avenues.

Jewelry was taken from one victim and an undisclosed amount of cash from a second before the bandits fled.

One of the victims was struck in the head with what might have been a weapon.

The victims attempted to follow the suspects but were unable to do so.

Police say they are looking for at least two men dressed in dark clothing driving a dark sedan.