Victims in March 14 house fire identified

SAULT STE. MARIE — The four victims of a fatal fire on March 14 in the 3600 block of Shallows Beach Avenue have been positively identified.

According to a press release from the Sault Ste. Marie Fire Department, the victims include Alicia Adzima, 31, and her three children: 4-year-old twin daughters Ella and Eva Clossick and 1-year-old son Emery Adzima.

Next of kin have been notified.

Investigators have determined that the fire was a homicide-suicide. The investigation shows that Alicia Adzima intentionally caused the fire with the intent to cause the deaths of her and her children. Outside of this determination, the investigation is still open and no further information is being released at this time.

The Sault Ste. Marie Fire and Police departments have been assisted by the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office and Victims Services Unit, Michigan State Police, the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit, the Michigan State Police Crime Lab-Marquette, the Michigan State Police Crime Lab-Grand Rapids, and Chippewa County Central Dispatch.

If anyone has any information or tips about this incident, contact Sergeant Darrell Harp at 906-632-5752 or dharp@saultcity.com.

This article originally appeared on The Sault News: Victims in March 14 house fire in Sault identified