Victims of medical helicopter crash identified
As mortgage lender LoanDepot continues recovery efforts from a ransomware attack, it revealed on Monday that hackers stole data from more than 16 million customers.
Will AI automate human jobs, and -- if so -- which jobs and when? A survey from the University of Pennsylvania, NYU and Princeton finds that ChatGPT alone could impact around 80% of jobs. Contrary to what one (including this reporter) might expect, the MIT researchers found that the majority of jobs previously identified as being at risk of AI displacement aren't, in fact, "economically beneficial" to automate -- at least at present.
NASA said in an update shared on X that it has regained contact with the Ingenuity helicopter. The Perseverance rover, which relays communications between Earth and Ingenuity, picked up on its signal Saturday night after extensive searching.
NASA says it has lost contact with its Ingenuity helicopter after a flight on Thursday. Ingenuity performed its 72nd flight on January 18 and reached a height of 40 feet, but went silent on its way down. The space is working to reestablish communications.
Septic shock is a rare but life-threatening condition. Here's what to know.
Colon cancer is now one of the leading causes of cancer deaths in men and women under 50 years old. Here’s what to know and when to get screened.
The stories you need to start your day: A Uvalde school shooting report, a government shutdown averted and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
Reviewers say the 'winner of a shoe' left them pain-free after a day on their feet.
Humana (HUM) stock tumbled more than 12% on Thursday after the US health insurer reported an increase in older patients seeking care, which would hurt its fourth quarter results.
Google researchers say they have evidence that a notorious Russian-linked hacking group — tracked as “Cold River” — is evolving its tactics beyond phishing to target victims with data-stealing malware. Cold River, also known as “Callisto Group” and “Star Blizzard,” conducts long-running espionage campaigns against NATO countries, particularly the United States and the United Kingdom. Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) said in new research this week that it has observed Cold River ramping up its activity in recent months and using new tactics capable of causing more disruption to its victims, predominantly targets in Ukraine and its NATO allies, academic institutions and non-government organizations.
Any Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2 model you buy from Apple will no longer have a functional blood oxygen monitoring feature in the US, at least for now.
What does it mean to have an enlarged prostate? Here's what to know about the condition King Charles is currently dealing with.
Baby, it's cold outside. Here's what parents can do to protect their kids.
Rex Heuermann has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, one of four victims found over a decade ago near New York's Gilgo Beach.
Look at a bird, hold down a button, and the system will tell you what you're looking at.
U.S. repairable laptop maker Framework has confirmed that hackers accessed customer data after successfully phishing an employee at its accounting service provider. In an email sent to affected customers, Framework said that an employee at Keating Consulting, its primary external accounting partner, fell victim to a social engineering attack that allowed malicious hackers to obtain customers’ personal information related to outstanding balances for Framework purchases. The company, which raised $18 million in Series A funding led by Oculus backer Spark Capital in 2022, positions itself as a proponent of the right-to-repair movement, and its devices — such as its Framework Laptop 16 — are designed to be easy to fix with replaceable parts.
The US government has reportedly approved AI-based memory loss prediction software for the first time. Darmiyan, a San Francisco-based brain imaging analytics company, says the FDA has granted De Novo approval for its product BrainSee.
Erick Coser and Otávio Costa Miranda moved back to Brazil in 2019 to solve a large, yet unsolved problem in Latin America. “Brazilian citizens are already some of the world's top acquirers of private CCTV systems, which is easy to notice as one walks around the streets of Rio de Janeiro or São Paulo,” Costa Miranda told TechCrunch via email. “At the same time, Brazilian cities lie amongst the ones with the lowest numbers of cameras per thousand citizens, the main key performance indicator for measuring how well-monitored a city is.”
On Nov. 27, Cary McNair filed an application in court for his mother to have a guardian.
Florida resident Amanda Brochu came home to find her entire driveway missing. Law enforcement officials say she was the victim of an overpayment scam.