Victims from Modesto triple shooting identified; one arrested for unrelated homicide

Modesto police on Monday released more details about a triple shooting that originated in west Modesto on Thursday.

All three victims were from out of the area and one of them was arrested on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice for a homicide in Memphis, Tennessee, said Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

The shooting late Thursday night started at Boone Way and Moccasin Drive. The victims drove away and called 911 in the area of Briggsmore Avenue and Tully Road to report they were being shot at. They stopped at Briggsmore and McHenry Avenue, where they were met by officers.

One of the men died at the scene. Bear said he was identified as 28-year-old Trevon Shaquille Draine of Los Angeles.

Two other men — 38-year-old Jamil Spencer of Memphis, Tennessee, and an adult from Los Angeles — were taken to hospitals for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

During the investigation, detectives learned Spencer had a warrant out of Memphis for murder and attempted murder related to an incident in February, Bear said. He was booked into Stanislaus County Jail on Sunday and is being held without bail on charges of being a fugitive from justice.

“Detectives are continuing their investigation into the motive and are still attempting to identify the suspect(s),” Bear said.

While the men reported being shot at while driving, Bear said detectives found no evidence of a shooting at any location other than Moccasin and Boone.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is encouraged to contact Detective Randy Bollinger at 209-342-9162 or bollingerr@modestopd.com.