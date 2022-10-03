Victim's mom forgives teen at sentencing for fatal shooting at Mishawaka park

A teenager who wielded a semi-automatic rifle and fired a shot which sparked a fatal shooting at Mishawaka's Central Park will spend nearly a decade in prison, a St. Joseph County judge ruled Monday.

Daniel Allen was 17 at the time of the shooting in December 2020, which court testimony describes as a marijuana deal that became an attempted robbery and ended with two other 17-year-olds being shot. Vincenzo Trozzy was shot in the head and was taken off life support a few days after the incident, while Joseph McFarland was hit in the arm.

Allen, now 19, did not shoot either victim, but he drove the group of teenagers to the park the day of the attempted robbery and fired the first shot, which set off a "domino effect" of gunfire that led to Trozzy's death.

"We have young people making decisions while armed with deadly weapons, and things never go well in those situations," remarked St. Joseph Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Hurley at the hearing.

Allen is the second person to be convicted in connection to the shooting after Tayshawn Malczynski, 17, was found guilty of attempted murder at a July trial and then admitted to voluntary manslaughter.

After Allen testified at Malczynski's trial, prosecutors dismissed murder and attempted murder charges against him in a deal that saw the teen plead guilty to attempted robbery resulting in serious injury.

Teenage murder suspects:Prosecutors filed charges against 2 juveniles in death of SJCPD jail officer

Hurley gave Allen a total sentence of 20 years, though only 10 of those years will be spent in prison. After he is released, Allen will be placed on probation for seven years, with four of those spent in community corrections. He was also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.

Before announcing her decision, Hurley heard from both Trozzy's and Allen's mother, who detailed how a few teenagers making "bad choices" tragically altered the lives of numerous families.

"My mind wanders nonstop about what my son was thinking after he was shot in the head. Was he scared? Was he sad? Was he terrified?" Trozzy's mother said in court.

Story continues

Then, looking directly at Allen, who was sitting in the courtroom in handcuffs and an orange jumpsuit, she forgave the teenager.

“I forgive you because I think you just made a bad choice," the woman said. "Because I don’t really think you were thinking about what you were doing. You’re a kid."

Allen's mother also spoke and asked Hurley to give her son "a second chance."

"I know my son didn’t intentionally go out to kill anybody," she said.

'I wish I could take it back'

Allen and Malczynski were part of a group of five people who apparently planned to rob Trozzy and McFarland on Dec. 15, 2020.

Trial testimony and court records detail that Trozzy connected with Malczynski through a mutual friend on social media to sell some marijuana, though neither party knew the other. Both groups parked near the basketball courts at Central Park in Mishawaka, and Malczynski got out of his group's car to walk over and talk to Trozzy and McFarland.

A person walks past the scene of an earlier fatal shooting near the basketball courts at Central Park in Mishawaka last month.

Whether Allen and his friends planned to steal the marijuana is uncertain — Allen pleaded guilty to attempted robbery, while the state dismissed that charge against Malczynski — but Allen soon also got out of his car with his rifle and approached Trozzy and McFarland's vehicle, setting off the fatal "domino effect."

When McFarland saw Allen and the rifle, he reached for his own gun which in turn caused Allen to shoot from his position near the side of Trozzy and McFarland's car. After Allen fired a single round, Malczynski then opened fire, hitting Trozzy in the temple and McFarland in the arm.

Malcyznski was convicted of attempted murder by a jury and later pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in exchange for the murder charge being dismissed. He is scheduled for sentencing later this month.

Prosecutors and Allen's attorney emphasized that the teenager came forward and cooperated with police early in the investigation and eventually testified at Malczynski's trial without any formal bargain in place. It was Allen who helped identify everyone in the car and turned himself in, knowing he would face serious consequences, his attorney Mark Lenyo said.

Chief deputy prosecutor Chris Fronk agreed Allen "came to accept responsibility very early on in the process," but said that shouldn't entirely absolve Allen of his role in driving the group to the park and firing his weapon.

For his part, Allen offered a brief apology saying he "never meant for this to happen and I wish I could take it back."

Email Marek Mazurek at mmazurek@sbtinfo.com. Follow him on Twitter: @marek_mazurek

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Mishawaka shooting victim's mother forgives teen who fired first shot