Victim's mom welcomes 'serious' treatment of yearbook falsification

Alex Wood, Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.
Jul. 13—GLASTONBURY — The mother of a student at Glastonbury High School who had an offensive quote put under his yearbook picture without his knowledge or consent expressed gratitude Monday that police have arrested a suspect in the incident.

"I'm glad that the school and police took this matter seriously," said Mary LaChance, who is a member of the Town Council as well as the mother of one of at least two students victimized by the yearbook falsification.

"This was not just a high school prank," LaChance continued in an email. "This was an act of bullying that affected all students at the high school. I am impressed with how quickly they found the responsible person and brought charges."

Charged in the incident is Hollister Tryon, 18, of 207 Buttonball Lane, according to police. He is facing two felony counts of third-degree computer crime, each punishable by up to five years in prison.

He was arrested Friday and released on a $5,000 bond, of which he had to post 10% in cash. He is due Aug. 6 in Manchester Superior Court.

Attempts Monday to reach Tryon — or a lawyer or parent who could speak for him — were unsuccessful.

The basis for the computer crime charges, police explained in a brief item in an arrest log, is that Tryon is accused of using the computer by which students submitted their yearbook quotes to change two students' quotes before the yearbook was published.

REACTIONS TO ARREST

CHARGED: HOLLISTER TRYON, 18, OF 207 BUTTONBALL LANE IN GLASTONBURY, FACING TWO COUNTS OF THIRD DEGREE COMPUTER CRIME IN FALSIFICATION OF ENTRIES IN GLASTONBURY HIGH SCHOOL YEARBOOK

REACTIONS:

—"I'M GLAD THAT THE SCHOOL AND POLICE TOOK THIS MATTER SERIOUSLY." — MARY LACHANCE, MOTHER OF VICTIM AND MEMBER OF TOWN COUNCIL

—"THE STUPIDITY OF YOUTH." — TOWN COUNCIL CHAIRMAN THOMAS P. GULLOTTA

Tryon was a member of the senior class, and he received his diploma, according to a list of graduates distributed by the school.

One of the falsified yearbook entries that Tryon is accused of submitting was a quote from Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler that was incorrectly attributed to George Floyd, the Black man murdered last year by a white Minneapolis police officer. The other entry, according to police, referred to drugs and included the name of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who was convicted of involvement in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.

School administrators said in an email to the school community five days after the falsification was discovered on May 21 that they had identified the student responsible.

The administrators, School Superintendent Alan B. Bookman and high school Principal Nancy Bean, said in the statement that — in addition to the misattributed Hitler quote — they had found two other alterations in the yearbook, the reference to the Boston bomber and an offensive quote glorifying war.

Police didn't cite the war quote as the basis for any charge against Tryon.

Bookman and Bean said in the May statement that the student responsible for the falsification "has received consequences in accordance with school policy," but they didn't specify what those consequences were.

Attempts to reach Bookman and Bean for comment this morning were unsuccessful.

Asked about the incident Monday, Town Council Chairman Thomas P. Gullotta, who like LaChance is a Democrat, referred to "the stupidity of youth."

Decades from now, he predicted, the student responsible will "reflect back on this and think, 'How could I be so dumb?'"

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.

