Victim's mother calls for 'accountability' in fatal shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. — The adopted mother of a Muncie teenager who was fatally shot in December called on Wednesday for "accountability" in his death.

Kayden Devon Lee, 17, was shot Dec. 12 while with a group of friends at a home in the 1500 block of West Stirling Drive.

On Wednesday, a second — and presumably final — hearing was held on the issue of whether a 17-year-old girl who fired the gunshot should be prosecuted as an adult or remain in the jurisdiction of juvenile court.

"Kayden matters," Jwahir Rahim, who was the teen's biological grandmother, told Juvenile Magistrate Amanda Yonally, who will decide whether the girl held in the shooting will be prosecuted as an adult.

"He matters to his family. ... This is never going to be OK."

Rahim acknowledged she did not believe the shooting had been intentional, but said it was "reckless."

"There needs to be accountability," she said, calling the fatality a "horrible nightmare" for the victim's family.

During the hearing, Deputy Prosecutor Diane Frye presented the testimony of two Muncie police officers who interviewed witnesses in the case.

They said Lee and two friends, one of them 13 years old, had stolen the handgun later used in the shooting from a SUV.

Hours after the theft, they displayed the gun to friends. Lee removed a magazine containing bullets from the firearm, apparently unaware the weapon still held a live round.

He handed the gun to the girl and encouraged her to pull the trigger. The bullet struck Lee in the chest and pierced his heart.

Frye said she believed the girl, who this week observed her 18th birthday, should face charges — involuntary manslaughter, pointing a firearm and reckless homicide — as an adult.

She noted that as an 18-year-old, the girl was no longer eligible to be assigned to a state detention facility for juveniles. Frye said the adult court system presented more options for rehabilitation and counseling.

The deputy prosecutor said adult prosecution would result in "more supervision, and more consequences if she doesn't comply."

Defense attorney Ana Quirk Hunter maintained her client, a former Yorktown High School student, would be better served remaining in the juvenile system.

"She's never going to be able to undo what happened," said Hunter, who noted her client had voluntarily surrendered to police and "has fully cooperated."

The teen has been held in the county's juvenile detention facility since the shooting.

Yonally indicted she would likely issue a ruling in the case by Monday.

