Victim's mother testifies in hit-and-run homicide

Apr. 1—SUNBURY — The mother of 21-year-old Cheyenne Swartz was frantic on May 22, trying to get to Geisinger in Danville to be with her dying daughter, but her car broke down on Route 54 outside Elysburg.

Lisa Klimek, of Coal Township, testified on Thursday in Northumberland County Court that she called Swartz's ex-boyfriend Stephen Kruskie to pick her up. Kruskie, 27, of Mount Carmel, said he was on the same route and would be there in minutes.

Kruskie, charged with criminal homicide and other related charges, is accused of running over Swartz just before midnight on May 21 and leaving her severely injured body on West Arch Street in Coal Township before driving 81 miles per hour to the borough of Northumberland. The hearing on Thursday was held for a defense motion to dismiss due to insufficient evidence.

Klimek said she didn't know why Kruskie had been following her. She said she noticed the blue Jeep Cherokee, usually muddy, had been cleaned. She noticed a large spidering crack in the front windshield. She noticed the passenger door wasn't shutting correctly. Kruskie was repeatedly apologizing but never said for what, she said.

It didn't occur to her until later that Kruskie may have been responsible for the injuries her daughter would succumb to, she said.

When Kruskie left Klimek off at her home, "At that point, it clicked," testified Klimek. "It put me into a panic. I was a mess. I didn't want to think that he would do that to her. It became pretty clear that's what happened."

'My heart dropped'

Friends Autumn Madden and Brett Snyder testified they were out partying in the mountains with Swartz and Kruskie that night. They said there was tension between Swartz and Kruskie that day.

The next day, after learning about Swartz fighting for her life in the hospital, Madden testified that Kruskie picked her up in the Jeep and she noticed the cracked windshield and broken door. They had already heard rumors that Swartz had been struck by a vehicle.

"My heart dropped," said Madden. "I knew something bad had happened."

The passenger door had always been "a little springy" but the door now was "barely holding on," she said.

"I was freaked out, I was scared," said Snyder. "I didn't know what happened. I thought Stephen was hiding something."

Witness called 911

Bethany Murray, of Coal Township, testified that she and her passenger were the ones to discover Swartz on the road and call 911. They were returning home from planning a party when they found her in the street, moaning and bleeding. Part of her skull was exposed and she was laying in a fetal position, Murray testified.

Murray testified that Swartz's sandal was sitting a few feet behind her. She said a backpack and purse, a cigarette carton and lighter and a bottle of Gatorade had been placed on the road a few feet from Swartz in a semi-circle equal distance from her.

"They looked placed, nothing was damaged," she said. "It looked deliberate."

Klimek said Swartz was originally taken to Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital in Coal Township before being airlifted to Geisinger in Danville. She had surgeries to relieve brain swelling and internal injuries, but died on May 25.

Klimek said Kruskie told her he didn't know what happened to Swartz. He said he dropped her off a few blocks from her home and didn't see her after that.

Paul Snyder, the brother of Brett Snyder, testified that Kruskie reached out to him and asked if he could fix his door on May 24. He referred Kruskie to another mechanic.

Body cam footage

Coal Township Patrolman Kevin Malukas presented bodycam footage of him first arriving on the scene, showing Swartz laying in the street as Murray testified. Swartz could be heard moaning.

Coal Township Patrolman Cody Rebuck presented bodycam footage of an investigation of Kruskie's Jeep, showing the splintered window and the broken door. He also showed home security footage of Kruskie's vehicle and Murray's vehicle on West Arch Street a few blocks from the scene of the accident.

Kruskie is facing criminal charges of criminal homicide; one felony count each of homicide by vehicle and accidents involving death; three felony counts of aggravated assault by vehicle; three misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, unsworn falsifications and furnishing authority with information without knowledge; and four traffic summary counts.

Police say Kruskie and Swartz were involved in an argument inside a Jeep Kruskie was driving on May 21. While traveling at a high rate of speed on West Arch Street in Coal Township, police reported that Krustkie claimed Swartz attempted to get out of the vehicle. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn reported Swartz died of multiple blunt force trauma consistent with that of someone who was dragged and run over.

The hearing will continue at 2:15 p.m. May 24 in front of Judge Paige Rosini. The prosecution is led by District Attorney Tony Matulewicz. The defense is led by Public Defenders Michael Broda and Laurie Pickle.

Kruskie is being held as a county inmate without bail.