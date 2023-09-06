Victims named in homicide and Caddo Parish Sheriff officer involved shooting

The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has released the name of a Caddo Parish woman who was shot and killed by her husband Aug. 30.

On Wednesday, Caddo Parish deputies responded to the 4800 block of Old Mooringsport Road around 1:50 a.m. According to the sheriff's office, a suspect opened fire on the officers from behind an adjacent home.

During the exchange of gunfire, 43-year-old Nathan Grice was shot and killed.

Following the shootout deputies searched what was believed to be the Grice's home and located Deborah T. Grice, 44, dead inside the home.

Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and investigators with the Louisiana State Police are investigating both the officer-involved shooting and the homicide.

Misty Castile contributed to this story.

