Victims' names released in Mount Vernon, Indiana homicide investigation

Indiana State Police have released the names of the husband and wife found dead at their Mount Vernon home Saturday morning.

The victims are now known to be John S. Hall, 74, and Elizabeth A. Hall, 74. The couple was found dead inside their home at 727 Mulberry St. by a concerned family member Saturday morning.

State police, in a news release Saturday, said there was evidence of "foul play" at the scene.

Posey County Corner Bill Denning determined the couple's manner of death as homicide. The cause of death has not yet been released since that the investigation is still ongoing, state police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police or the Mount Vernon Police Department.

