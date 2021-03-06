Victim's nephew testifies in car-to-car shooting trial

Mar. 5—The driver of the vehicle shot at on Highway 70 in May 2019 testified on the second day of trial of a man charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Avery Sanchez, 22, has been in custody since May 30, 2019, for his alleged involvement in the car-to-car shooting that resulted in the death of Alejandro Escobar, 38. Sanchez and Vivion Wallace, 23, allegedly shot at another car while they were passengers in a car driven by Juan Barajas. Wallace is currently serving 62 years to life in state prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Barajas pleaded no contest to being an accessory to the murder. He will be sentenced in April. Escobar and his nephews Victor De Leon and the driver Roberto Melendez were on their way back to Sacramento from Chico.

Melendez took the stand on Friday and recounted what happened after the group stopped to get gas in Marysville. He identified Sanchez as the man in the front passenger seat of the attacker's car. Melendez said the blue cap on the dashboard of the car was his.

Yuba County Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello said during his opening statement on Thursday that the shooting was gang related because the blue cap was seen by Wallace, Sanchez and Barajas as representing the Sureño gang.

Melendez said he heard several shots and ducked down immediately. He said he saw Wallace in the back seat of the other car with the window down but didn't mention seeing Sanchez during the shooting.

Melendez said he heard his uncle, Escobar, get hit with gunfire while he was laying in the backseat.

"He was about to sit up when it all happened," Melendez said.

Law enforcement witnesses for the prosecution were called the rest of Friday. The trial will resume on Tuesday.