Victims not cooperating in New Bedford overnight shooting

NEW BEDFORD — Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that appears to have involved two male victims who are now not cooperating with police.

Lt. Scott Carola, New Bedford Police public information officer, said officers responded to a “ShotSpotter” activation in the area of Parker Street and County Street at around 11 p.m.

While officers were at that scene, two adult male victims arrived at St. Luke’s hospital with gunshot wounds.

Detectives were called upon to investigate further. Neither of the victims would cooperate with the investigation.

One has since been treated and released, Carola said.

