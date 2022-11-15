Victims ready to speak at Christmas parade crash sentencing

Darrell Brooks reacts as the guilty verdict is read during his trial in a Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha, Wis., on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Dozens of people are expected to speak at sentencing proceedings for Brooks, who is convicted of killing six people when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year. He will face six mandatory life terms when Judge Jennifer Dorow sentences him on Wednesday. Dorow set aside Tuesday for victims and their families to address Brooks, marking the first time they will be allowed to confront him. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
TODD RICHMOND
·3 min read

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dozens of people who were hurt or saw their loved ones injured when a man drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee plan to address him for the first time Tuesday during what promises to be a raw, tearful two-day sentencing hearing.

Darrell Brooks Jr. drove his red Ford Escape through the parade in downtown Waukesha on Nov. 21, 2021. Six people were killed, including an 8-year-old boy. Scores of others were injured. A jury convicted Brooks last month of 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless endangerment.

Judge Jennifer Dorow set aside Tuesday for victim impact statements and Wednesday for sentencing.

Brooks, 40, almost certainly will spend the rest of his life in prison. Each homicide count carries a mandatory life sentence, and each endangerment count carries a maximum sentence of 17 1/2 years. Legal experts said they expect Dorow to make the life sentences consecutive, with no chance of parole, because to do otherwise would likely mean an intense backlash from the community.

“This guy’s never getting out,” said Tom Grieve, a Madison-based defense attorney. “He’s never going to see the light of day."

The crash left deep scars across southeastern Wisconsin that still haven’t healed. Several witnesses wept on the stand during Brooks’ trial as they described how the SUV barreled through the crowd, sending bodies flying through the air. Someone in the gallery yelled, “Burn in hell,” as Dorow read the guilty verdicts last month.

Prosecutors have said at least 45 people have asked to speak in court, including nine children.

Brooks chose to represent himself during his trial despite overwhelming evidence against him. His interactions with victim witnesses were tense, but he generally treated them respectfully, and they kept their answers short. Tuesday will be the victims' first chance to confront Brooks while he is forced to sit and listen.

State law doesn't place any restrictions on what can be said during victim impact statements other than that the remarks must be relevant to the sentence. The law doesn't define relevance; as long as people don't lapse into screaming or profanity, they will be free to say what they want.

Brooks told the judge this month that nine people will speak on his behalf, including his mother. Brooks had said she would testify at the trial, but he never called her to the stand.

The monthlong trial was punctuated by erratic outbursts from Brooks, who refused to answer to his own name, frequently interrupted Dorow and often refused to stop talking. The judge often had bailiffs move him to another courtroom where he could participate via video but she could mute his microphone.

After he was removed from the main courtroom during jury selection, he removed his shirt, sat on the defense table bare-chested and stuck down his pants a sign he'd been given to signal objections. Later in the trial, he built a small fort out of his boxes of legal documents and hid behind it so the camera couldn't pick up his face. At other times, he hid his face behind a Bible.

Dorow said in a memo to Brooks and prosecutors this month that she has received emails, letters, cards and gifts, including candy and other food, in connection with the case.

Any perception of judicial bias against Brooks could provide him with grounds for an appeal.

Dorow wrote that the gifts will not influence her sentencing decision, saying that she has taken “every step possible” to not read the correspondence and that she has distributed the candy among the clerk of court's staff.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that much of the correspondence came from livestream viewers who praised the judge's handling of a difficult case.

Recommended Stories

  • Darrell Brooks sentencing: What the judge will consider

    Brooks is facing six life sentences for the six people he killed driving through the Waukesha Christmas Parade

  • Darrell Brooks' sentencing: What to expect

    Darrell Brooks was tried and convicted on all 76 counts in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 15 and 16, Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow will sentence Brooks.

  • Hometown hero or pariah: Stanley Roberts’ complicated relationship with Hopkins, SC

    Despite a murder trial, family secrets and a failed NBA career that has made him hesitant to return home, Stanley Robert’s story will always start with Hopkins, SC.

  • Elijah Mitchell believes backfield with Christian McCaffrey can be NFL's best

    Following the 49ers' 22-16 over the Los Angeles Chargers, running back Elijah Mitchell had high praise for San Francisco's running back duo.

  • Newly Empowered Xi Pivots to Stabilize China at Home and Abroad

    (Bloomberg) -- After Chinese President Xi Jinping set himself up to rule for life last month, markets plunged as investors braced for years of more ideological rule. Since then, however, he’s displayed a newfound pragmatism.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Furth

  • Kings ‘all-in’ approach with Mike Brown manifests with run to .500 after win over Warriors

    The Sacramento Kings are buying in to what coach Mike Brown is selling, evident by the team winning six of its last eight games.

  • Dre Greenlaw's ejection in 49ers' Week 10 win blew Kyle Shanahan's mind

    Kyle Shanahan was just as shocked as 49ers fans were when Dre Greenlaw was ejected from Sunday's game.

  • Credit Suisse Agrees to Sell Large Chunk of SPG to Apollo

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse AG agreed to sell a significant part its securitized products group to Apollo Global Management Inc. in a deal that will help cut back a business that soaks up capital.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapThe t

  • Josh Richardson with an assist vs the Golden State Warriors

    Josh Richardson (San Antonio Spurs) with an assist vs the Golden State Warriors, 11/14/2022

  • Cubans, Nicaraguans drive illegal border crossings higher

    U.S. authorities stopped migrants more than 230,000 times on the Mexican border in October, the third-highest month of Joe Biden's presidency amid growing numbers from Cuba, Nicaragua, Colombia and other countries. Fewer Venezuelans came after the the Biden administration introduced new asylum restrictions on Oct. 12, but increasing arrivals from other countries more than offset that decline, according to figures released late Monday. Authorities stopped migrants 230,678 times last month, up 1.4% from 227,547 in September and the highest since May, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

  • Six injured after Porsche plows through crowd at L.A. street carnival, officials say

    Six people were hospitalized after a Porsche SUV allegedly plowed through a crowd on a Los Angeles street Saturday, authorities said.

  • Fatal shooting closes streets in Daytona Beach

    The shooting occurred at 841 Magnolia Ave., according to dispathcers.

  • Garoppolo's 3rd down plays key for Niners in latest win

    When the San Francisco 49ers offense was stumbling, it was Jimmy Garoppolo who bailed the team out for a change. The quarterback widely viewed as being carried to success by talented playmakers and a stout defense came through with several big throws in San Francisco's 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. Garoppolo was at his best in difficult spots, completing 6 of 7 passes for 90 yards and four first downs when the Niners (5-4) were facing third-and-8 or longer.

  • FedEx's freight unit to furlough workers

    The company "will continue to evaluate the environment and bring back furloughed employees as business circumstances allow," FedEx said in an emailed statement. FedEx Freight will maintain health benefits and provide other financial incentives for furloughed employees, the company said. FedEx outlined cost cuts of up to $2.7 billion in September after falling demand hammered first-quarter profit.

  • Pete Buttigieg regularly consults dark money-funded green groups, calendar entries show

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has consulted dark money-linked eco groups that support radical carbon cutting measures, his calendar showed.

  • 'Never throw the ball to Brady': Twitter reacts to Tom Brady slipping, tripping on interception

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady is the most celebrated quarterback in NFL history. But maybe he shouldn't run any more pass routes.

  • 49ers injury update: Kyle Shanahan has nothing to report after win vs. Chargers

    The #49ers injury report was blank after Sunday's victory over the Chargers.

  • U.N. General Assembly calls for Russia to make reparations

    STORY: The resolution was supported by 94 of the assembly's 193 members, according to the Vice President of the U.N. General Assembly, Brian Wallace. It said Russia, which invaded its neighbor in February, "must bear the legal consequences of all of its internationally wrongful acts, including making reparation for the injury, including any damage, caused by such acts."The resolution recommends that member states, in cooperation with Ukraine, create an international register to record evidence and claims against Russia.General Assembly resolutions are not binding, but they carry political weight.Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.N. Sergiy Kyslytsya told the General Assembly before the vote that Russia has targeted everything from factories to residential buildings and hospitals."Ukraine will have the daunting task of rebuilding the country and recovering from this war, but that recovery will never be complete without a sense of justice for the victims of the Russian war. It is time to hold Russia accountable," Kyslytsya said.Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the General Assembly before the vote that the provisions of the resolution are "legally null and void" as he urged countries to vote against it.14 countries voted against the resolution, including Russia, China and Iran. 73 countries abstained, including Brazil, India and South Africa.

  • Three members of University of Virginia football team slain in shooting, suspect in custody

    A suspect in a shooting at the University of Virginia that left three members of the University of Virginia football team dead was in custody on Monday, hours after he allegedly opened fire on a bus full of students returning from a field trip. University police said during a news conference that the suspect, student Christopher Darnell Jones, 22, was arrested hours after the shooting that unfolded at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday (0330 GMT on Monday) at the school in Charlottesville, Virginia, attended by 25,000 students. Minutes after the shooting, school officials issued alerts on social media telling students and staff to shelter in place with one tweet saying to "RUN HIDE FIGHT."

  • T.I. And Son Domani To Perform During Atlanta Hawks Halftime

    The father-son performance is part of a special collaboration between The Hawks Shop and Trap Music Museum.