Victims' relatives testify at ex-cop Tartaglione murder trial

They were a close-knit family from Mexico, several living in the same home on Midland Avenue in Middletown.

And for eight months in 2016, they had no idea what happened to three of their male relatives from the house — Martin Luna; his nephew Miguel Luna; and his niece's husband Urbano Santiago — as well as a family friend, Hector Gutierrez.

That was until state police and the FBI dug up the four bodies from a grave on a sprawling property that had been rented by Nicholas Tartaglione, a former Briarcliff Manor police officer.

The surviving members of the Luna family waited more than six years for Tartaglione's federal trial on drug conspiracy and murder charges to begin. On Friday, two of them testified about the final days they spent with their loved ones.

Celia Luna said she and her brother Martin were the youngest of eight siblings, with Martin and his daughters living with his partner and her two daughters in the house on Midland.

Also in the house were Celia and Martin's brother, Philipe, and his daughter, Obdulia, and 25-year-old son Miguel, who arrived from Mexico in 2015. Obdulia was married to Santiago and they had three children.

Prosecutors say that Martin Luna had spent months avoiding Tartaglione because he had lost more than $200,000 of the ex-cop's life savings when he went to Texas to buy more cocaine for their trafficking operation. When he was lured to the Likquid Lounge on April 11, 2016, expecting to provide an estimate for a construction job, he brought along the other three men.

According to the prosecution, the men were restrained, Tartaglione beat Luna to get him to repay him and when that didn't work he strangled him with a zip tie. Tartaglione brought the body to the property and his "enforcers" drove the other three there, where they were each shot in the head and buried with Luna.

Obdulia testified that Santiago worked in construction, often employed by Martin Luna. He would also help with the animals that Gutierrez was raising on a nearby ranch. Gutierrez used the animals for a business he had cooking meat for parties, she said.

On the morning of April 11, she said, Santiago drove her to work, telling her he wasn't sure he'd be able to pick her up after. When he didn't come home that night, she kept calling him. He never answered her calls, she said.

Celia Luna didn't live in the house, but said she rented a home from Jason Sullivan, her brother Martin's partner in a construction business, when Sullivan moved to Florida. Sullivan has pleaded guilty in the case and is a cooperating witness.

She testified that her brother had only returned on April 10 from a trip to be with their ailing mother in Mexico. She said he wanted to show her some photos and videos from the trip but she told him she was heading for Mass that Sunday.

"He said 'fine, pray a lot for me,'" Celia testified through a Spanish interpreter. She said she smiled when he asked for that and told him she always prayed for him and the whole family.

He said he would come visit her the next evening, after he did some construction work. She never saw him — or the others — again.

The family reported the men missing within days. The car Santiago had dropped Ubdalia off in was found that week parked at the Chester Diner, next to the Likquid Lounge.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Two relatives testify about slain men at Nicholas Tartaglione trial