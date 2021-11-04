Victim's remark reportedly sparked conflict before fatal Frederick shooting, witness testifies

Mary Grace Keller, The Frederick News-Post, Md.
·3 min read

Nov. 4—More than a year since a 19-year-old Frederick resident was fatally shot, a witness in court Wednesday recounted the night she saw the victim fall after a gunshot rang out in the Waterside community.

Jaemari A. Anderson died from a gunshot wound to the head after being shot on Sept. 6, 2020, according to police. Three men were charged in his murder. One of the men, Frederick resident Jordan B. Hooks, 29, pleaded not guilty to all charges including first-degree murder. In day six of the trial Wednesday, attorneys continued their questioning of Kayla Scott, who was dating Hooks when the incident occurred.

In response to questioning from Assistant State's Attorney Timothy Gilbert, Scott described how a comment Anderson made Sept. 6 brewed dissension among a group of friends and acquaintances hanging out in Hooks' basement bedroom in the 8000 block of Waterview Court.

"Mari said he was the realest [person in the room] ... that's when everything turned," Scott testified Wednesday.

Scott said "Mari" was a nickname for Jaemari Anderson.

When Anderson made that remark, Scott said they were hanging out with a group that included Hooks, Daniel Flythe and Brian Henry. Flythe, 27, awaits trial for murder related to the shooting, while Henry, 28, pleaded guilty last month to being an accessory to murder after the fact.

Scott, who said she'd gotten to know Anderson as Hooks' friend, assumed Anderson was joking around when he claimed he was the "realest" among them. Her impression was Hooks took the remark as a joke too, but Henry got "defensive" and "upset," Scott testified. She said Flythe followed Henry's lead. Henry "kept saying they needed to teach Mari a lesson," Scott told the court, which eventually led to the arrangement of a fight.

While the others went outside, Scott said she tried to convince Anderson not to brawl.

"Everybody was just high and and everybody was acting dumb," Scott testified, referring to drug use.

Despite Scott's advice, Anderson ventured outside after changing his clothes, according to testimony. Scott expected a physical fight, she said.

Scott and another female stood atop a small hill by Hooks' residence, looking down at the men standing by a walking path. Henry, Hooks and Flythe faced Anderson, Scott said. It was dark, but she could see Hooks since he stood taller than the rest.

What Scott described as the sound of a gunshot then pierced the air. Anderson "dropped," Scott said, and everyone ran. Scott saw Flythe, Henry and the other female depart in a vehicle. Hooks screamed for Scott, found her, and held her as she cried. Hooks cried too, she said.

"He was scared, his friend just got killed," Scott said of her boyfriend.

Earlier in the trial, first responders testified Anderson was found alive but bleeding heavily.

Scott maintained she did not see who fired the gun or who had a gun, but she testified Hooks did not shoot Anderson.

In answering questions posed by defense attorney Kevin Watkins, Scott said she'd only recently met Flythe and Henry prior to the shooting. She felt like they were "using" Hooks, who supplied Flythe and Henry with marijuana. Scott said she messaged Hooks offering to fake illness so the others would leave the residence earlier.

As the only witness called Wednesday, Scott fielded questions from attorneys for hours. Before Judge Julia A. Martz-Fisher released the jury for the day, she advised the trial was turning out to be longer than expected and would likely go into next week.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller

