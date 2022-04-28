Victims remembered during gathering

Apr. 28—Local law enforcement officials, government representatives and crime victim advocates gathered at the Ector County Courthouse Wednesday to reaffirm their vow to stand by victims and to celebrate National Crime Victims' Rights Awareness Week.

Proclamations were read, prayers were said and awards were given to Harmony Home Children's Advocacy Center, its executive director, Carrie Bronaugh, and to a domestic violence survivor.

Bronaugh, Odessa Police Chief Mike Gerke, Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, Assistant Ector County District Attorney Kortney Williams and Judy Drury, program director for Safe Place of the Permian Basin, all celebrated the fact they work together to help crime victims and spoke about the importance of educating people that there is help available for them.

Sometimes, people assume crime victims know their rights under the law, Gerke said.

"The very last thing that the criminal justice system should allow to happen is for that person to feel they've been victimized again by the criminal justice system because of a lack of transparency or due diligence. We must take the time to explain the system and tell the victims what's going to happen with their case," Gerke said.

Educating people in general means empowerment and it leads to better decision making, he said.

While agencies have improved a great deal when it comes to providing services and working together, Gerke said he is aware agencies can still improve in other areas, including building trust and overcoming language barriers.

Griffis, too, talked about the great working relationships that exist within Ector County and said he can't thank victim advocates enough for the work they do.

"The bottom line is we can't let these victims go without assistance," Griffis said."We put the bad guy in jail and don't take care of the victim, we're not doing our job. We've got to make sure these individuals are taken care of."

Story continues

Williams told the crowd the people in her office didn't become prosecutors to make money, they did so to see that justice is done for the victims. There's nothing like speaking with a grateful victim after a guilty verdict and hearing them say they never thought anyone would believe them or hearing a relieved child marveling that they'll never have to see their perpetrator again, she said.

"There's nothing like being able to connect survivors to services and resources that can help them be productive members of society and help them heal from trauma. There is nothing like being able to connect the survivor to the doctor who saved her life and watch them bond," Williams said. "It is our honor and privilege to speak on behalf of people who have not been believed, who have been not heard, and to get justice for them."

However, Williams said the real heroes within her office are the members of the victims' assistance unit, who provide emotional support, keep victims updated on their cases and help with protective orders and applications for crime victims' compensation.

"It's a team effort from law enforcement who investigates these crimes to our office who finally gets to see justice done in the courtroom to the many, many organizations that are represented here today, from Safe Place, to Harmony Home to the crisis center to everybody who's here today, who helped these victims," Williams said. "I'm grateful for you and it is an honor to stand with you alongside the victims."