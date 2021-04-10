Victims' rights, advocacy evolve over 20 years of Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Apr. 10—This month marks the 20-year anniversary of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, which is observed in April, and local advocates and medical personnel say tremendous strides have been made toward victims' rights over the past two decades.

The month aims to end sexual violence — an umbrella term that refers to sexual assault, rape and sexual abuse — of all forms. The National Sexual Violence Resource Center defines sexual violence as any type of unwanted sexual contact, including words and actions of a sexual nature against a person's will and without their consent.

And many experts say an important step in ending sexual violence is reducing the stigma of speaking out against it — something the #MeToo movement that gained strength in 2017 may have helped.

"Overall, I think it's easier for both men and women to come forward and not feel ashamed," said Alisha Wright, who serves as the emergency department medical director and medical director of the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner, or SANE, program at Freeman Health System.

But statistics show there is still work to be done. Every 73 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted, according to the U.S. Department of Justice's National Crime Victimization Survey. Victims of sexual violence include people of all ages, races, genders and religions.

Women and girls in particular continue to experience sexual violence at high rates. More than 80% of juvenile victims and 90% of adult rape victims are female, and 1 in 6 American women will be the victim of an attempted or completed rape during her lifetime, according to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network. People with disabilities also are disproportionately affected by all forms of abuse, including sexual assault.

Power of choice

Advocates say the power of choice for survivors is one aspect of fighting sexual violence that has improved in recent years.

Choices — no matter how small they may seem — can be valuable to a survivor's personal experience and journey to healing, said Susan Hickam, executive director of Joplin's Lafayette House. The private nonprofit organization serves adults, children and families experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault or substance use disorders.

"When the one thing in your life that should always be yours has been taken away from you, we need to start making sure that we're introducing your choices back to you and start giving you that feeling of empowerment because all of that has been stripped from you," Hickam said. "We can start even with the small things like, 'What chair would you like to sit in?' It may seem simple, but it's an empowering decision. Sometimes, it's those little steps that we can take, especially in the beginning, to make sure people do understand that they do have choices."

Hickam has also worked in the domestic violence field, has served as a sexual assault victim advocate and has worked for the U.S. Probation & Pretrial Services Office as a supervisor, sentencing guidelines specialist and training coordinator. She believes that as a society, the U.S. is moving away from a system that was primarily focused on the perpetrator to focusing more on victims' rights.

"It's really been over the last 20 years that they've evolved to recognizing victims' rights," she said. "Our courts are much more interested in not just a victim impact statement but restitution and how you can at least attempt to make a person whole again. To me, that has been one of the biggest changes in the criminal justice system over the past two decades and watching that evolve."

Yet advocates also say work continues to ensure sexual violence is treated seriously as a crime. Out of every 1,000 instances of rape, only 13 cases get referred to a prosecutor, and only seven cases will lead to a felony conviction, according to RAINN. In many cases that falter in the criminal justice system, a victim declines to press charges or to testify against the perpetrator, but other cases aren't prosecuted because of a lack of evidence, an unknown identity of the perpetrator or a backlog in the testing of rape kits.

Importance of rape kits

Research suggests that sexual assaults are among the most underreported type of crime, and false reports are rare. Yet when survivors come forward, many face scrutiny or encounter barriers.

Only 230 out of every 1,000 sexual assaults are reported to police. That means about 3 out of 4 go unreported, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Perpetrators of sexual violence are less likely to go to jail or prison than other criminals.

Katie Doll, a registered nurse who oversees Mercy's SANE Program in Joplin, said sexual assault is more common than most people realize, and it's usually committed by a person the victim knows.

"Don't be afraid to come forward," she said. "The hospital is always there. We have 24/7 coverage if you need to talk to somebody. They can come in, receive treatment, but if they need time to decide if they want to call the police, then they have options. The sooner they come in, the better it is. We can get them help and get them treated for (sexually transmitted diseases) or any type of exposure. It's so much better than dealing with it on their own."

Doll said the biggest change in patient rights over the past five years is that victims are finally being heard and believed instead of being blamed for the crime.

"It can be a very traumatic thing that happens, and more often than not, it's usually a friend or someone who's close to the person," she said. "People usually keep quiet, but now they're empowered to come forward and say what happened."

One of the most important elements in the criminal justice response is proper evidence collection. Sexual assault kits are now provided to victims free of charge and contain the minimum items necessary for collection of evidence associated with a sexual offense.

"The exams are free for the patients, which is paid for by the state of Missouri," said Karen Scott, coordinator of Freeman's SANE program. "They don't pay for medications or medical treatment, but if a patient comes in for a forensic exam, and they choose to have medications and they don't have insurance, the hospital pays for it. We don't want people to not take the emergency contraceptive or antibiotics because of that. They also have a right to a free shower."

Under Missouri law, a survivor has three options for what happens to the evidence after it's collected: report it to law enforcement, anonymously report it to law enforcement or make an unreported collection, meaning it will be stored with authorities for up to five years or until it's reported.

The major challenge of rape kits is the nationwide backlog of testing them. It's estimated that hundreds of thousands of rape kits sit untested in police departments and crime lab storage spaces across the country, largely because there is limited funding for testing them or because law enforcement or prosecutors don't request their analysis, according to End the Backlog, a program of the national nonprofit Joyful Heart Foundation.

In Missouri, Attorney General Eric Schmitt has prioritized the grant-funded SAFE Kits Initiative to help regional law enforcement offices clear a backlog of approximately 6,800 untested sexual assault kits across the state.

SANE programs

The SANE program itself, implemented in recent years at Freeman Health System and Mercy Hospital Joplin, also represents a significant step toward ending sexual violence.

Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners are registered nurses who have completed specialized education and clinical preparation in the medical forensic care of the patient who has experienced sexual assault or abuse.

Freeman established its SANE program in 2009, followed by Mercy in 2015. This allows doctors and nurses to offer free forensic exams and care to adult sexual assault victims at the emergency room. Advocates from Lafayette House provide support and can help arrange for emergency shelter, if needed.

Scott, Freeman's SANE coordinator, said the programs have helped strengthen partnerships in the community with law enforcement, advocates, medical professionals and legal personnel and created a better overall team response.

"Patients have better long-term outcomes when there's an organized team involved in it," she said. "Sometimes, law enforcement would be frustrated with how the prosecuting attorney would handle things. For everyone to get together and educate each other, it's improved relationships a lot."

A recent change the state has made over the past year is the release of a survivors' rights guide that must be gone over with the patient, Scott said.

"People have the right to have a support person of their choice present during the exam," she said. "They have the right to consult with an advocate, and we partner with the Lafayette House. They supply our bedside advocates for us, as well as emergency shelter, aftercare, counseling and support groups."

Wright, also with Freeman, said the SANE program allows a coordinated hospital response and comprehensive care for victims of sexual violence. Before the program, a board-certified Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner was not guaranteed to be present when a patient arrived at the emergency room.

"We have a very comprehensive program at Freeman because from the moment a patient arrives, we try to help them with every aspect during that encounter — collection of evidence, reporting what happened, medical treatment, outpatient resources and a follow-up," Wright said.

Safe online spaces

The National Sexual Violence Resource Center has coordinated the Sexual Assault Awareness Month campaign observed every April since 2001.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has forced more of individuals' daily lives toward a virtual format, the theme of this year's campaign is "We Can Build Safe Online Spaces." It aims to highlight how to practice consent online and build respectful online communities.

"As technology has evolved to become a part of our everyday lives, our awareness of how it can be used to bully, threaten and commit abuse has grown as well," said Yolanda Edrington, executive director of the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, in a statement. "The 'We Can Build' campaign promotes how you can practice consent and support survivors online. New platforms will continue to emerge as technology expands, and by leading with these foundational principles, we can build safe online spaces now and into the future."