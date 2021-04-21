Victims' rights advocates show care for community with Pottsville blood drive

Frank Andruscavage, Republican & Herald, Pottsville, Pa.
·2 min read

Apr. 21—POTTSVILLE — A blood drive Tuesday outside the Schuylkill County Courthouse marked the observance of the 40th annual National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

The week recognizes the commitment to serving all victims of crime, acknowledges the achievements in victims services, honors those who have gone above and beyond in their service to others and remembers crime victims and survivors.

The blood drive was sponsored jointly by the Sexual Assault Resource and Counseling Center, or SARCC, and the office of Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake, and was conducted by through Miller Keystone Blood Center in Bethlehem.

Laura Davenport, a Schuylkill County victim witness advocate, said the drive was conducted by reservation only, with 19 donors. She said COVID-19 restrictions limited the number of participants.

Among them was O'Pake, who said he was glad to play a small role in making the drive a success. Along with collecting blood, O'Pake said the event gets out the message of the valuable service SARCC and the victims' advocate office provides daily.

"The victims' advocate office of the district attorney does a great job to insure the victims of crimes have a voice and are heard," he said.

O'Pake also said that in emergencies like the pandemic, donating blood can mean the difference between life and death for someone in need.

"This is a very important time, and this is a small way of helping," he said.

Clarissa Geary, director of prevention with SARCC, said the organization serves victims of crime, but also wants to help the community in other ways.

"It's just a great way to show that we support the community," she said about the blood drive.

She hopes there is awareness of SARCC's work and for those who suffer after being victims of any crime.

