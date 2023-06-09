Victims in Rural Estates rollover crash identified as accomplished swamp buggy racer, boyfriend

An online fundraiser has identified the victims of a shooting that led to a rollover crash in the Rural Estates. The GoFundMe has identified the victims as Scott McCandless and girlfriend Amy Chesser, an accomplished swamp buggy racer. Her father, Leonard Chesser, is known as "The Godfather of Swamp Buggy Racing" in the sport's community. He's won more swamp buggy races than any driver in the history of the sport, which started in Collier County in 1949.

The fundraiser says both suffered life-threatening injuries.

"While much remains unknown about the events that led to their injuries, it is certain that both have sustained brain trauma that will likely impact them for the rest of their lives," the fundraiser organized by Hunter Hoolihan reads in part. "A very long, challenging road to recovery lies ahead. Amy and Scotty were both airlifted to a trauma hospital where they continue to fight for the miraculous recoveries we are all praying for."

Hoolihan wrote that the fundraiser aims to secure the highest level of care and provide for them in challenges they may face during their recoveries.

A separate fundraiser is planned for Saturday at Whiskey Park, 3380 Mercantile Ave., Naples, during the Redfish Showdown Fishing Tournament.

Jessica Hoolihan, married to Chesser's nephew, said the family isn't yet ready to comment.

What happened on June 1?

According to an incident report from the Collier County Sheriff's Office, around 11 p.m. June 1, deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Immokalee Road and Twin Eagles Boulevard in the Rural Estates.

They saw a pickup had turned over east on Immokalee Road. Both were trapped, leading authorities to cut the seatbelts. They later airlifted both to Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, the report indicates.

Investigators later found both had been shot.

Karie Partington, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said no one had been arrested as of Friday afternoon.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office released Thursday afternoon the photo of the pickup Amy Chesser and McCandless were traveling in, aiming to generate new tips for their investigation. They hope someone will recognize the large distinct window decal and contact law enforcement with information.

Authorities hope newly-released footage of a pickup allegedly involved in a road rage shooting that led to a rollover crash will help them crack the case. The back window of the alleged pickup has three stickers that read "Lake & Bay," "SWC Audio" and "wet sounds." The pickup was carrying two people who were seriously injured in a shooting and rollover crash in Golden Gate Estates last week.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at (239) 252-9300 or to remain anonymous, call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at (800) 780-8477.

Tipsters may also be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 if their tip leads to an arrest.

