Shooters still at large following mass killing in Sacramento

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ADAM BEAM and KATHLEEN RONAYNE
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Darrell Steinberg
    American politician (1959-)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A suspect believed connected to the mass shooting in Sacramento was arrested, but the multiple shooters police believe fatally shot six people and wounded 12 on a crowded street in California’s capital are still on the loose.

More than 100 shots were fired early Sunday in downtown Sacramento, creating a chaotic scene with hundreds of people trying desperately to get to safety. A day later police announced the arrest of Dandrae Martin, 26, as a “related suspect” on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun. A court appearance was set for Tuesday.

Detectives and SWAT team members found one handgun during searches of three area homes.

The arrest came as the three women and three men killed were identified. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. Sunday as bars were closing and patrons filled the streets near the state Capitol. The fallen included a father of four, a young woman who wanted to be a social worker, a man described as the life of the party, and a woman who lived on the streets nearby and was looking for housing.

The Sacramento County coroner identified the women killed as Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; and Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21. The three men were Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and De’vazia Turner, 29.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg read their names during a vigil Monday evening attended by grieving relatives, friends and community members.

“So we gather here to remember the victims and to commit ourselves to doing all we can to ending the stain of violence, not only in our community but throughout the state, throughout the country, and throughout the world,” Steinberg said.

Turner, who had three daughters and a son, was a “protector” who worked as the night manager at an inventory company, his mother, Penelope Scott, told The Associated Press. He rarely went out, and she had no reason to believe he would be in harm’s way when he left her house after he visited Saturday night.

“My son was walking down the street and somebody started shooting, and he got shot. Why is that to happen?” Scott said. “I feel like I’ve got a hole in my heart.”

The burst of gunshots sent people running in terror in the neighborhood just a few blocks from the arena where the NBA’s Sacramento Kings play.

Police were investigating whether the shooting was connected with a street fight that broke out just before gunfire erupted. Several people could be seen in videos scrapping on a street lined with an upscale hotel, nightclubs and bars when gunshots sent people scattering.

Detectives also were trying to determine if a stolen handgun found at the crime scene was connected to the shooting, Police Chief Kathy Lester said. Witnesses answered her plea for help by providing more than 100 videos and photos of evidence.

District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert noted Martin was not arrested on suspicion of homicide, but suggested investigators were making progress.

“The investigation is highly complex involving many witnesses, videos of numerous types and significant physical evidence,” Schubert said in a statement. “This is an ongoing investigation and we anticipate more arrests in this case.”

Martin was held without bail and was scheduled to appear in Sacramento County Superior Court on Tuesday, according to jail records.

Martin was freed from an Arizona prison in 2020 after serving just over 1 1/2 years for violating probation in separate cases involving a felony conviction for aggravated assault in 2016 and a conviction on a marijuana charge in 2018. Court records show he pleaded guilty to punching, kicking and choking a woman in a hotel room when she refused to work for him as a prostitute.

It was not immediately clear whether Martin had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Of the 12 wounded, at least four suffered critical injuries, the Sacramento Fire Department said. At least seven of the victims had been released from hospitals by Monday.

At the scene where the chaos erupted, memorials with candles and flowers began to grow on the same sidewalks where video showed people screaming and running for shelter as others lay on the ground writhing in pain.

A small bouquet of purple roses was dedicated to Melinda Davis, who lived on the streets for years, with a note saying “Melinda Rest In Peace.”

Politicians decried the shooting, and some Democrats, including President Joe Biden, called for tougher action against gun violence.

California has some of the nation’s toughest restrictions on firearms, requiring background checks to buy guns and ammunition, limiting magazines to 10 bullets, and banning firearms that fall into its definition of assault weapons.

But state lawmakers plan to go further. A bill getting its first hearing Tuesday would allow citizens to sue those who possess illegal weapons, a measure patterned after a controversial Texas bill aimed at abortions.

Other proposed California legislation this year would make it easier for people to sue gun companies and target unregistered “ghost guns," firearms made from build-it-yourself kits.

The California Assembly held a moment of silence Monday in honor of the victims. Assemblymember Kevin McCarty, a Democrat who represents Sacramento, noted lawmakers could see the crime scene from the building’s balcony.

“Tragic is too small of a word to describe what occurred just two nights ago as a devastating loss for our city,” McCarty said.

___

Associated Press writers Stefanie Dazio, Brian Melley and Christopher Weber in Los Angeles, Don Thompson in Sacramento, Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix and News Researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York City contributed to this story.

Recommended Stories

  • Editorial: Gun violence is America's way of life — and death

    The shooting that left six people dead and 12 injured in Sacramento over the weekend was one of more than 120 mass shootings so far this year in the United States. What will it take to stop the slaughter?

  • S.Korea president-elect's team visits U.S. with eye on early Biden summit

    A team of foreign policy and security advisers to South Korea's president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol is visiting the United States this week, seeking to help engineer a early summit with President Joe Biden and coordinate efforts to rein in North Korea's intensifying weapons tests, sources said on Monday. Conservative outsider Yoon won the March 9 election and is working to map out his foreign policy agenda ahead of his swearing in on May 10, just as tension is flaring in the wake of North Korea's launch last month of a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). A seven-strong delegation led by Park Jin, a four-term lawmaker of Yoon's People Power Party (PPP), and former vice foreign minister Cho Tae-yong arrived in Washington for talks with U.S. officials, politicians and academics.

  • History: Glamorous Helen Dzo Dzo Kaptur symbolized modern desert living in Palm Springs

    A darling of designers and photographers, Kaptur modeled for Bill Blass, Helga, Helen Rose, Dorothy Gray, Saks Fifth Avenue and I. Magnin.

  • Six dead, 12 wounded in Sacramento shooting

    Police in California's capital city are searching for at least two people who fired into a crowd, killing six people and wounding 12. The shooting happened early Sunday on the outskirts of Sacramento's main entertainment district. (April 4)

  • Arrest made in connection with Sacramento mass shooting

    Sacramento police arrested a man Monday connected to the shooting that killed six people and wounded a dozen others in the heart of California’s capital as multiple shooters fired more than 100 rapid-fire rounds and people ran for their lives. Police said they booked Dandrae Martin, 26, as a “related suspect" on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun. The fallen included a father of four, a young woman who wanted to be a social worker, a man described as the life of the party, and a woman who lived on the streets nearby and was looking for housing.

  • Sacramento Suspect Hopped on Facebook Hours After Deadly Mass Shooting

    Fred Greaves/Reuters/FacebookA 26-year-old man taken into custody by Sacramento police in connection with the mass shooting on Sunday that left six dead and 12 wounded appears to have been posting on Facebook about the incident just hours after it occurred.Dandrae Martin is facing charges of assault with a firearm and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, the Sacramento PD announced in a news release. (An initial news release incorrectly spelled Martin’s name as Dandre.) He has n

  • Kansas researcher to mount defense over China ties at trial

    The FBI agent who oversaw the investigation of a researcher accused of illegally keeping secret work he was doing for China while employed at the University of Kansas testified Monday that he didn't learn until after the professor's arrest that he was keeping up with his grant work and actually had been honored for his high output. Defense attorney Peter Zeidenberg called FBI Special Agent Stephen Lampe to the stand as he began trying to cast doubt on the government’s handling of his prosecution of Feng “Franklin” Tao. Federal prosecutors contend it was a scheme to defraud the university, the U.S. Department of Energy and the National Science Foundation.

  • Michael Bay: ‘I Don’t Care’ About Will Smith Slap When ‘Babies Are Getting Blown Up in Ukraine’

    Michael Bay isn’t here for your questions about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. Bay directed Smith in two of his signature action movies, “Bad Boys” and “Bad Boys II.” Asked by Yahoo to weigh in on the slap, Bay responded, “I don’t really care.” “I wasn’t watching. I saw it. First […]

  • Victims in California shooting remembered for warm hearts

    The Sacramento County coroner has released the identities of the six people killed in the weekend mass shooting in California's capital

  • Jon Batiste Brings Home 5 GRAMMY Awards | Zelensky Urges Artists To Support Ukraine

    We couldn't be more proud of Jon Batiste after his triumph at the GRAMMY Awards, where he performed "FREEDOM" and took home five awards including Album of the Year for "WE ARE." The GRAMMYs audience also heard from Volodymyr Zelensky who urged musicians to use their voices to support the people of Ukraine. #Colbert #Comedy #Monologue

  • Mother of teen barber says her son tried to call, warn her about shooting before he died

    Police are still trying to find the person who shot and killed a 17-year old barber outside the barbershop he owned.

  • The 6 lives lost in the Sacramento mass shooting

    The six people who were killed during a mass shooting in California’s capital city were remembered by their friends and family Monday as police worked to piece together what happened. Dozens of rapid-fire gunshots rang out early Sunday in the crowded streets of Sacramento, leaving three women and three men dead and another 12 people wounded. Sacramento police said Monday that they booked Dandrae Martin, 26, as a “related suspect” on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun.

  • Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento

    At least two shooters opened fire early Sunday in Sacramento in the city's second mass shooting in five weeks, killing six people and wounding 12 others as bars closed for the night and crowds emptied onto downtown streets, police said. Three men and three women were killed, Police Chief Kathy Lester said. Authorities have not offered a possible motive and have so far identified only one victim, 38-year-old Sergio Harris, without providing a cause of death.

  • Stock up on KN95s: These FDA-authorized masks are just over $1 a pop at Amazon

    Powecom is one of the only KN95 mask brands authorized by the FDA.

  • Senate strikes $10 billion deal on COVID-19 relief

    It's significantly less than the funding the White House requested.

  • Saints pull off a stunner, trade with Eagles to net an extra first round pick

    The New Orleans Saints traded with the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire an extra first round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, now picking at 16 and 19:

  • Indonesian principal sentenced to death for raping 13 girls

    An Indonesian high court granted an appeal from prosecutors and sentenced an Islamic boarding school principal to death for raping at least 13 students over five years and impregnating some of them. Herry Wirawan had been convicted by a three-judge panel at Bandung District Court in February and sentenced to life in prison. Police said the victims were too fearful to tell anyone.

  • Canadian trappers wrestle with loss of Russia, Ukraine fur markets

    Canada is the world's largest producer of wild furs, but few manage to make a living anymore solely in the fur trade, which dates back 400 years to the first Indigenous trades of pelts to European explorers. Now, Canada's oldest industry will have to cope with the lack of access to markets in Ukraine and Russia -- the latter being the world's second-largest for fur but facing Canadian and allied economic sanctions.

  • “Morbius” showed Sony the limits of Spider-Man’s cinematic web

    Morbius, the vampire superhero movie starring Jared Leto, is the latest offshoot from the Spider-Man franchise, but it’s not faring as well as its predecessors at the box office. The film had a $39 million opening weekend in the US, which is less than half the box office opening of fellow Spider-Man spin-off Venom, which opened at $80 million, and the sequel to which, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, drew $90 million. In comparison, the lowest opening for the latest three-film Spider-Man films was Spider-Man: Far From Home at $92 million.

  • California police hunt for shooters who killed 6, hurt 12

    Around 2 a.m. Sunday, six people were killed and 12 were wounded in a mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif. Police are now asking the public to share videos and other evidence that could help lead to the killers.