Victims seek equity in U. of Michigan settlement
Some believe a $490 million settlement reached by the University of Michigan with sex-abuse victims is an example of how Blacks often receive less than whites in big-money payouts (Jan. 21)
Some believe a $490 million settlement reached by the University of Michigan with sex-abuse victims is an example of how Blacks often receive less than whites in big-money payouts (Jan. 21)
Plans for Mirador include 2,500 single-family lots, 1,500 apartments and townhomes and 75 acres of commercial space.
Sex assault victims ask senators for more time to sue
Grab them before they sell out again
Once upon a time there was a film that didn't know what it was. Producers threw a lot of cash at the film and filled it with movie stars. January is often where bad films are stashed, but “The King’s Daughter” isn’t just bad, it’s a cloying, cliched mess that’s not worth even the slightest risk of contacting COVID-19 to see in theaters.
More A-list fans include Sarah Jessica Parker, Katie Holmes, and Angelina Jolie.
Mark Schlissel's status as a tenured professor make it costly for University of Michigan to cut cord after dismissing him as president
The U.S. Department of Education has opened a civil-rights investigation into how LGBTQ students are disciplined at Brigham Young University, a private religious school. The complaint under investigation came after the school said it would still enforce a ban on same-sex dating even after that section was removed from the written version of the school's honor code, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. Students can be punished for holding hands or kissing someone of the same sex, harsher discipline than that faced by heterosexual couples at the school operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Monkeys were on the loose Friday night in rural Pennsylvania after they escaped after a crash involving the vehicle carrying the primates, authorities said.
The family of a 23-year-old Black woman who died after a date with a man she had met on a dating app plans to sue the city of Bridgeport, Connecticut, charging
The monkey was being transported to a lab in Florida but escaped after the accident in Pennsylvania.
Syed Rizvi, 41, argues a police detective's statements in court showed her racial bias against Pakistani men and should not have been heard at his sentencing.
Christopher Furlong - WPA Pool/Getty ImagesPrince Andrew’s efforts to discredit his accuser Virginia Giuffre by seeking to investigate whether she is suffering from “false memory syndrome” are symptomatic of his desperation after a week of sustained bad news for the scandal-hit royal, a source in Giuffre’s increasingly optimistic camp has exclusively told The Daily Beast.The source added that Andrew’s effort to portray Giuffre, who accuses Andrew of raping her three times when she was 17, as an
via TwitterA man and woman in New York have been both fired and arrested for verbally assaulting a family on a train in an incident that police have determined to be a hate crime.The Daily Voice reported that Justin Likerman and Kristin Digesaro, of Long Island, turned themselves in on Wednesday. They have been charged with aggravated harassment and endangering the welfare of a child. New York’s Metropolitan Transit Authority said the charges were brought in conjunction with the Manhattan Distri
Quintana Roo Defense DepartmentA shooting at a ritzy resort near Cancun left two Canadians dead and one other injured Friday, Mexican authorities said. The gunman remains at large. The shooting is the latest in a spate of horrific violence in the vacation hotspot.A man wielding a gun was caught on CCTV at the five-star Xcaret Hotel, located at popular Playa del Carmen, in a gray sweatsuit by the pool. Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez, the Public Secretary of Defense for the state of Quintana Roo, said
A neighbour made the grim discovery after peering through his window.
Authorities outside St. Louis say they’re investigating the 37-year-old woman. One parent who said some of the images reached her son called them “pretty disturbing — wow.
The “Karen’s” just won’t go away.
Rina Oh thought Jeffrey Epstein was going to be her art patron. Two decades later, she's coming to terms with being among his victims.
"This is posted publicly by someone who is supposed to be representing and serving your community ... Promoting such racist ideas is disgustingly supremacist, divisive and hostile."
George Gascón issued a written response after Union Pacific accused the LA County DA of not processing all the cases involving thieves targeting cargo containers.