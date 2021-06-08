Victims Services selected to handle local domestic violence services via coalition support

Jun. 8—A Ferndale nonprofit is taking over domestic violence response services for the Cambria and Somerset regions under the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Victims Services Inc., which has supported sexual abuse victims since 1983, will also receive the funding needed to provide additional domestic violence services for the one-year contract period, officials with the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence said Tuesday.

"Victims Services has already been providing this type of support for many years — they are already funded through us — and we want to make sure victims and survivors in the Cambria-Somerset area know they'll be in good hands with them," Chief Public Affairs Officer Julie Bancroft said.

The Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence was the nation's first statewide domestic violence coalition in 1976.

Each year, a network of 59 local domestic violence programs provides free and confidential services to nearly 90,000 victims of domestic violence and their children in all 67 counties of the commonwealth, according to coalition officials.

Funding for those services — which could include emergency shelter services, advocacy and safety planing services, among others — are awarded on a year-to-year basis and were selected by a coalition review committee, Bancroft said.

"This will allow them to serve more people," she said.

Until now, the Women's Help Center of Johnstown was funded to handle the domestic violence services through the coalition.

Victims Service will take over the support programs effective July 1.