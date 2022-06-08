Victims share what Larry Nassar did to them under the guise of medical treatment

Note: This story contains graphic descriptions of sexual abuse that may be offensive to some readers or painful to survivors of sexual assault. We think it is necessary to report this information as a warning and a reminder of what comprises sexual abuse.

Former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years in prison, after pleading guilty to sexual assault.

But what did Larry Nassar actually do to his victims?

Larry Nassar's specific crimes

Nassar, 54, was a doctor of osteopathic medicine and performed osteopathic manipulation, in which a doctor uses his or her hands to move a patient's muscles and joints with techniques that include stretching, gentle pressure and resistance.

For more than a year after being accused in criminal complaints of sexual abuse, Nassar maintained he was performing legitimate medical procedures.

Nassar pleaded guilty to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with 10 victims in two Michigan counties. All but one of the victims was abused during a medical appointment. The criminal complaint said all of Nassar's victims were sexually penetrated when he put his fingers into their vaginas.

Under Michigan law, a person is guilty of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree if he or she engages in sexual penetration with another person under several conditions, including when the victim is younger than 13 years of age or the victim is younger than 16 and the perpetrator is in a position of authority over the victim and used that authority to coerce the victim to submit.

By pleading guilty to the charges, Nasser admitted that as a doctor, he was in a position of authority over his victims, and that he used that position to coerce them to submit to the penetration. All of the victims in the Michigan cases were under the age of 16 and three were younger than 13.

Lead Prosecutor Angela Povilaitis also said during the sentencing phase of Nassar's trial that he penetrated his patients' anuses and vaginas with his bare hands.

Seven women who contacted IndyStar about Nassar said the doctor penetrated them in the vagina with his finger with some instances occurring in hotels and training camps. Five said they were underage at the time and that Nassar did not wear gloves. Three also said that he touched their breasts. Three of the women said the doctor was visibly sexually aroused during at least one treatment.

Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for the seven counts that occurred in Ingham County, Mich. His sentencing in Michigan's Eaton County, where he pleaded guilty to three other charges, began with victim testimony on Jan. 31, 2018.

In a separate federal case, Nassar was sentenced in December 2017 to 60 years in federal prison — 20 years on each of three counts — on child pornography charges to which he pleaded guilty. Investigators said he had at least 37,000 videos and images of child pornography, including images of prepubescent children engaged in sex acts.

Larry Nassar's career path

Nassar began working with gymnasts in the late 1970s as a student athletic trainer. He was a revered figure in sports medicine, who graduated from the University of Michigan in 1985 with a degree in kinesiology. He joined USA Gymnastics national team's medical staff in 1986 as an athletic trainer.

In 1993, Nassar received an osteopathic medical degree from Michigan State University. Three years later, he was appointed the national medical coordinator for USA Gymnastics. He became a team physician and assistant professor at MSU in 1997.

MSU fired Nassar in September 2016 from his position as an associate professor in the College of Osteopathic Medicine. USA Gymnastics has said that it cut ties with Nassar in the summer of 2015, but he disputed that, saying he left voluntarily.

