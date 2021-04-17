Here are the victims of the shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis

Kelly McLaughlin,Kelsey Vlamis
·2 min read
Law enforcement confer at the scene, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Indianapolis, where multiple people were shot at a FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport.
Law enforcement confer at the scene, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Indianapolis, where multiple people were shot at a FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport. AP Photo/Michael Conroy

  • Eight people died during a shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Thursday night.

  • Police identified the deceased victims, who ranged from age 19 to 74, on Friday evening.

  • Four of the victims were members of the Indianapolis Sikh community, local outlet ABC21 reported.

The victims of a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis were identified by police Friday evening. They are:

  • Matthew R Alexander, 32

  • Samaria Blackwell, 19

  • Amarjeet Johal, 66

  • Jaswinder Kaur, 64

  • Jaswinder Singh, 68

  • Amarjit Sekhon, 48

  • Karlie Smith, 19

  • John Weisert, 74

Local outlet ABC21 reported four of the victims were members of the Indianapolis Sikh community, according to Gurinder Singh Khalsa, a Sikh community leader.

"I have no words to express my condolences," Khalsa told ABC21. "Not just for my community, but for all eight victims who sacrificed their lives. It's a very painful day for everybody."

The eight people who died were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting Thursday night and several others were injured. Police said the shooting suspect, identified as 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole, died by suicide.

A motive for the shooting is unknown and an investigation is ongoing.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Deputy Chief Craig McCartt said at a press conference on Friday that the gunman "appeared to randomly start shooting," and opened fire in a parking lot before going inside the FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport.

Officials with the coroner's office told the Associated Press that they were delayed getting to the scene of the shooting because evidence was still being collected by investigators.

The process of identifying victims was exacerbated on Thursday night and Friday because most employees at the facility weren't allowed to carry cell phones, making it more difficult for families to reach out, according to the Associated Press.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

