UPDATE: Victim's sister died in 2019 drive-by shooting

Aug. 18—Updated 1:48 p.m. Aug. 18, 2021

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The victim of an apparent shooting Tuesday morning has been identified as the brother of a shooting victim from 2019.

Elijah Alexander, 30, was found dead Tuesday morning on the campus of C.A. Gray Junior High School, the GBI said Wednesday morning. The GBI was contacted about 7:35 a.m. Tuesday to assist the Moultrie Police Department in the investigation of his death.

Jamy Steinberg, special agent in charge of the GBI's Thomasville office, said Alexander appeared to have a gunshot wound, and a handgun was found beside his body.

Alexander was not a student or associated with the school, Steinberg said.

He said investigators learned that Alexander crashed a vehicle belonging to a family member into a curb or fence area earlier the previous night on the opposite side of the school from where his body was found. Moultrie Police responded to this incident, Steinberg said, but the driver had left the scene prior to their arrival.

Alexander will be transported to the GBI Headquarters Crime Lab where an autopsy will be performed. The exact date and time of the autopsy is still being scheduled at this time. Additional evidence collected during the investigation will be processed and some items forwarded to the GBI Crime Lab for further analysis.

This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with any additional information is requested to contact Moultrie Police or the GBI at 229-225-4090.

Classes were canceled at C.A. Gray on Tuesday, but resumed today.

Alexander's 18-year-old sister, Jayla, was killed in a drive-by shooting Nov. 10, 2019, on 12th Avenue Southeast. That case remains open, and no one has been charged.

Steinberg said the GBI has no evidence that their deaths are related.