Victims of spring break double shooting that left one dead are from metro Atlanta

Channel 2 Action News has learned that two college students who were shot a week ago while on spring break in Miami Beach are from metro Atlanta.

The Miami Beach Police Department said they were called out to the area of 7 Street and Ocean drive shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to an incident report we obtained on Thursday.

Osagie Jordan Idahosa, 21, of Ellenwood, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. Tameen Abdullah, 21, of McDonough, was also injured and was last listed in critical condition.

Investigators said at the time that they had taken a man into custody, who was cooperating with the investigation. The report listed him as Lawarren Omeal Meadows, 23, of Tallahassee, Florida.

When police arrived at the scene, investigators said Meadows came up to the officers and told them “it was me.” They said Meadows admitted to the deadly shooting and was immediately placed into handcuffs.

While he was detained, Meadows “made spontaneous statements saying that someone pulled a gun on him, forcing him to defend himself.”

So far, Meadows has not been charged because police are looking into his self-defense claim under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law.

WALB-TV spoke to Idahosa’s brother, Sammy Idahosa, who said his family has been left in disbelief about what happened.

“Jordan was a special guy. He went from being homeschooled to being a scholar. There’s millions and millions of memories of me and Jordan. We grew up three years apart, and we practically did everything together. He’s like my twin brother,” Sammy Idahosa told WALB-TV. “Jordan was the first Idahosa to depart from us. It doesn’t feel real. I just want people to know my brother was a soldier. My brother was a warrior and still is in spirit.”

Idahosa was a student with South Georgia State College but was also taking an entry-level course at Valdosta State. Neither school would make a statement on the death to WALB-TV.

Just over 24 hours later, another deadly shooting was reported in Miami Beach, just a few blocks from where Idahosa was killed. Following the two shootings, it prompted the Miami Beach Police Department to issue a curfew for all of South Beach the following night.

