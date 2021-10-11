Victims in stable condition, suspect identified in shooting outside Lexington house

The two victims — one woman and one teenager — wounded in an afternoon shooting on Endon Drive were in stable condition as of Sunday night, Lexington police said Monday.

The woman initially suffered what was believed to be critical injuries when gunfire occurred about 1:25 p.m. outside a home, according to police Lt. Chris Van Brackel. Both victims were taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital for treatment, Van Brackel said.

Police spokesman Donnell Gordon said the shooting was the result of a verbal altercation. A person fled the scene after the shooting, but police initially didn’t release any suspect information.

Gordon confirmed on Monday morning that a suspect has been identified but detectives weren’t ready to release any details about the suspect.

A few hours after the shooting Sunday, officers surrounded an apartment building just off West Sixth Street. Gordon said that the search was for the suspect connected to the Endon Drive shooting.

Police drove armored trucks up to the apartment building and asked potential occupants to come out with their hands up. Officers eventually broke a second-story window as they continued to try to talk to anyone inside.

Officers eventually left the scene after the suspect wasn’t found, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.