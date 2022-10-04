Victims say state contractors to YDC sexually, physically abused them

Oct. 4—Former residents at state-contracted programs for troubled juveniles say they suffered repeated incidents of sexual and physical abuse similar to what hundreds of clients have alleged took place at the Youth Development Center in Manchester.

All eight of these clients said the state's juvenile justice system for a time sent them to the Pine Haven Boys Center in Allenstown, a private nonprofit facility run by the Somascan Fathers, a Catholic order. They have filed suit against the facility.

Among the allegations contained in the suit:

A client identified in filings as John Doe #453 said religious staffers at Pine Haven sexually and physically abused him while he lived at Pine Haven in 1983-84 from the age of 10 to 11.

"Some of the priests at Pine Haven were heavy drinkers and were physically, sexually and emotionally abusive," the lawsuit said.

He said a Father Robert fondled him and tried to get him to reciprocate. When John Doe #453 refused, the staff beat him, and as a result, the victim tried unsuccessfully to commit suicide by hanging.

A Father Albert grabbed his genitals and tried to force him to perform oral sex, the suit said. When the victim refused, he was beaten.

After escaping from the center and alerting the Allenstown Police Department and a local district court judge, John Doe #453 learned Pine Haven administrators made some changes.

"He heard later that some of the priests at Pine Haven had been transferred out of the facility. No one apologized to him, or offered him any consolation or sympathy," the suit said.

John Doe #33 was in state juvenile custody until 1981, from age 11 to 18.

At YDC, John Doe #33 said he saw staffers doing cocaine and that one guard, Dave Gagnon, forced him to take some so he would test positive for the drug if there was an inquiry.

At Pine Haven, John Doe #33 said Brother John would carry a heavy metal ruler, forcing boys to go to his private quarters on the threat of a beating and then sexually abuse them.

According to his lawsuit, John Doe #33 complained to Manchester District Court Judge Armand Capistran about the repeated sexual and physical abuse done to him at YDC and Pine Haven.

Judge Capistran never looked into the complaints, dismissed them out of hand and called John Doe #33 a "teenaged brat," the lawsuit said.

Capistran served on the bench from 1970 to 1995 and died at in 2007 at age 81.

Attorney General John Formella's office did not respond to these latest allegations.

Attempts to reach Pine Haven officials for comment were unsuccessful Monday.

Investigated in the 1980s

First opened in 1963, Pine Haven faced a state Division of Children and Family Services investigation in 1984 after allegations that staff made boys kneel for long periods as a form of punishment.

Then-Attorney General Stephen Merrill said administrators had changed their procedures and that those running the center had the best interests of the children they served in mind.

A year later, Merrill acknowledged discipline policies had not been consistent with state guidelines and that administrators had fired staffers who acted inappropriately.

The YDC has been the target of a criminal investigation since 2019. The victims have brought allegations involving 150 staffers from 1960 to 2018.

Ten former workers at the YDC and one from a pretrial facility in Concord were charged with sexual assault or acting as accomplices in attacks on more than a dozen teenagers from 1994 to 2007.

While the cases go back as far as 1963, most of them took place during the 1990s.

Last spring, the Legislature created a $100 million fund to compensate victims. Victim lawyers David Vicinanzo and Rus Rilee have said they will take their cases to trial because cash awards under this settlement process were too small, and they believe the court process would reveal the extent of any coverup over the years by state officials.

klandrigan@unionleader.com

Reporter Josie Albertson-Grove contributed to this report.